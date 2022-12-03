Des Moines survives 39-shot barrage from Tri-City

URBANDALE, Iowa – The Tri-City Storm absorbed a 4-2 road loss to the Des Moines Buccaneers Friday night.

The Storm out-shot the Buccaneers 39-18, but couldn't come away with more than two goals.

Des Moines took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Owen West scored his second goal of the season on a power play.

Tri-City's August Falloon answered with his first goal of the season at 13:02 with assists by Daimon Gardner and Charlie Kinsman. The assist for Kinsman was his first point in USHL play.

The tie only lasted for about a minute and a half as Des Moines' Jak Vaarwerk scored at the 15:41 mark.

Des Moines extended the lead in the second period when Michael Bevilacqua scored an unassisted goal at 8:06 of the second period.

The lead grew to 4-1 when Christian Kocsis scored his sixth goal of the season 26 seconds into the third period.

Tri-City's Evan Werner scored the game's final goal when he netted his team-leading 11th goal at 6:30 of the third period. Graham Gamache and Kieran Cebrian each collected an assist.

The Storm's Karlis Mezsargs took the loss, making 14 stops. Max Lundgren got the victory for Des Moines after stopping 37 of Tri-City’s 39 shots on goal.

Tri-City (8-10-0-1) hits the ice again tonight, completing its five-game road stretch at the Omaha Lancers. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.