Des Moines Buccaneers wrap up weekend sweep of Storm

KEARNEY — The Des Moines Buccaneers completed a three-game weekend sweep of the Tri-City Storm, winning 5-4 on Saturday and 4-2 on Sunday.

Adam Klapka and Matthew Knies scored Tri-City’s goals in Sunday’s game.

Chase Clark made his USHL debut in net for the Storm and took the loss after making 25 saves on 28 shots.

Klapka scored his 12th goal of the season at 6:15 of the first period to give the Storm a 1-0 lead. Klapka’s goal was assisted by Cole O’Hara and Caden Villegas.

After Des Moines’ Tanner Latsch scored at 13:36 of the second period to tie the score and Knies answered less than three minutes later, taking a pass from Vinny Borgesi, who got his 10th assist of the season.

Des Moines tied the score before the end of the period then went ahead with less than three minutes to play as Killian Kiecker-Olson scored his fifth goal of the season. Zachary Karpa scored an empty-net goal at 18:40 of the third period to seal the win.

The Buccaneers needed overtime to win Saturday, overcoming two goals by Knies, one by Klapka and one by Hunter Strand.