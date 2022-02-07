Chicago Steel hands Tri-City Storm loss, ending franchise-winning streak

GENEVA, Ill. – The longest winning streak in the history of the Tri-City Storm organization was snapped in a 4-3 overtime loss Sunday to the Chicago Steel.

In the first of back-to-back road games against the Steel on Saturday, the Storm won their 11th straight with a 5-0 victory.

Mitchell Miller, Jeremy Wilmer, Dane Dowiak, Ilya Nikolaev and Cole O’Hara netted goals for Tri-City and Arsenii Sergeev notched his league-leading sixth shutout. Sergeev stopped 21 Chicago shots.

On Sunday, Josh Eernisse, Miller and O’Hara scored goals for the Storm.

Forcing overtime, Tri-City (29-5-2-0) notched one point in the standings and is now one point away from tying the organization’s record for longest point streak.

Chicago’s Jack Harvey netted the game’s first goal with less than four minutes to play in the first period Joe Miller scored his 15th goal of the season less than one minute later.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eernisse scored his second short-handed goal of the season at 18:19 of the first period to cut into the Steel’s lead. Eernisse’s goal was his third of the season.