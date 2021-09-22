Bitter ending to Storm's 2021 season gives motivation for veterans this year

KEARNEY - At times, it was a restless offseason for the Tri-City Storm.
Last season, the Storm won the Western Conference title but a hoped-for run to a Clark Cup never materialized. Tri-City was ousted in the first round by Sioux Falls in a neck-and-neck best-of-3 series that saw neither team hold a two-goal lead in any game and the Stampede advancing 2-1.
It was a missed opportunity that haunted the staff.
“We felt anything less than a championship with that group was falling short,” Storm coach Anthony Noreen said. “The reason was because of the people that we had in that (locker) room and the sacrifice of the team-first mentality that we had from the leaders on through with that group.
“I’m sure I speak for myself and the rest of the staff, it’s something we lost sleep over the course of the summer.”
Noreen said the regret centered on the players, like a Cole McWard, a Carter Mazur, a Matt Knies, a Nick Donato — “character guys that we had in the room and their blood, sweat and tears.”
While those players have moved onto college, their impact could still be felt as Tri-City prepares to begin its 2021-22 season at the Fall Classic in Pittsburgh.
“The guys who are returning are fortunate to learn from those guys and the way they went about things every day on and off the ice,” Noreen said. “That’s something we hope that pays forward with the new guys this year and that they also don’t take any single day for granted. We know at some point the season will be on the line, and we want to make sure that when that day comes, we are fully prepared.”
Defenseman Vinny Borgesi said last year’s bitter ending provides extra motivation for the veterans.
“The way it ended was one of the saddest things about our careers,” he said. “We’re thinking in the back of our heads about last year, and we’re going to be thinking about it all year long. It’s something we’ll never forget.
“We know every member of the team last year deserved better, so we’re going to try to prove this year is for them. We’re shooting for nothing short of the Clark Cup — that’s our goal.”
Several characteristics of this year’s roster has Noreen excited about the season, which begins at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against Dubuque at Pittsburgh.
“What we like so far is certainly the depth,” he said. “We feel like we have depth in each position, starting in goal, but also on D and at forward as well. We have a good amount of experience at each position.”
Noreen also said the team is the best conditioned team he’s had since arriving five years ago. And, they’ve bonded.
“They spend a lot of time together at the rink but they also spend a lot of time together away from the rink as well,” he said.
Borgesi said things seemed to be clicking in the preseason.
“We’re fast, we’re not really big,” he said. “We really get pucks deep and do our thing. We really play the system that coach wants us to play. We’ve been practicing for two weeks and playing fast, working on fast transitions for this weekend. We’re prepared.
“Everyone wants to play by coach’s system, and if we do that, I think we’ll be super successful.”
When times got tough during the preseason, the veterans spoke up. Noreen said the fact that the coaches didn’t need to do that is another positive entering the season.
“Once the players take over a team, that’s usually when it takes off,” he said.
Another good sign is the potential 1-2 combination in net. Chase Clark is a 19-year-old native of Williamsville, New York, who was a sixth-round draft pick of the Washington Capitals and played three games for Tri-City last year. Arsenii Sergeev is an 18-year-old native of Yaroslavl, Russia, who was a seventh-round pick of the Calgary Flames.
“(Goaltending is) the most important position,” Noreen said. “What you hope is you have two guys who can push each other. I think you saw quite a bit of that last year when we had Todd Scott and Connor Hopkins. I think we certainly saw that when we had Isaiah Saville and Jake Barczewski.”
A solid but diverse group of defensemen will play in front of whoever is in net.
“We have a really good corps. We have a lot of young guys, some older guys. We have some offensive guys, a couple defensive guys. We have a good balance. We’ll be really good,” Borgesi said. “I think our balance is a lot better than last year.
“We have a lot of big, shutdown guys and then we have smaller, puck-moving offensive guys. It’s a good mix.”
While a deep playoff run may be on the team’s mind once things turn to spring, to begin the season the approach is the same as it always has been with Noreen at the helm.
“Our No. 1 goal is player development,” he said. “Our job as a staff is to maximize the potential of every one of our players and ultimately maximize the potential of our entire team.”
After facing only Western Conference opponents last year, the schedule is similar this year. The only time Tri-City faces teams from the Eastern Conference are the Fall Classic games against Dubuque and Madison and a two-game series Feb. 5-6 at defending Clark Cup champion Chicago.
“There are no easy nights. There is no easy building to walk into. Teams are going to be prepared,” Noreen said.
Tri-City faces Waterloo in its home opener on Oct. 8.