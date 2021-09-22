Bitter ending to Storm's 2021 season gives motivation for veterans this year

KEARNEY - At times, it was a restless offseason for the Tri-City Storm.

Last season, the Storm won the Western Conference title but a hoped-for run to a Clark Cup never materialized. Tri-City was ousted in the first round by Sioux Falls in a neck-and-neck best-of-3 series that saw neither team hold a two-goal lead in any game and the Stampede advancing 2-1.

It was a missed opportunity that haunted the staff.

“We felt anything less than a championship with that group was falling short,” Storm coach Anthony Noreen said. “The reason was because of the people that we had in that (locker) room and the sacrifice of the team-first mentality that we had from the leaders on through with that group.

“I’m sure I speak for myself and the rest of the staff, it’s something we lost sleep over the course of the summer.”

Noreen said the regret centered on the players, like a Cole McWard, a Carter Mazur, a Matt Knies, a Nick Donato — “character guys that we had in the room and their blood, sweat and tears.”

While those players have moved onto college, their impact could still be felt as Tri-City prepares to begin its 2021-22 season at the Fall Classic in Pittsburgh.