5-goal second period lifts Storm over Lancers

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm posted a 6-0 shutout win over rival Omaha Friday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Viaero Center.

Caden Villegas scored twice and Guillaume Richard, Josh Eernisse, and Drew Montgomery scored their first USHL goals in the victory. Cole O’Hara also scored for the Storm.

Todd Scott, named the USHL Goaltender of the Week earlier in the day, posted his second shutout in his last three games. Scott turned away 15 shots to record his 10th victory this season.

Tri-City returns to action tonight (Saturday) in a road game against the Lancers then completes the weekend series with a home game at the Viaero Center at 6:05 p.m. Sunday.

After a scoreless first period Friday night, Tri-City’s offense converted five times in the second period to take a commanding lead.

Villegas scored his second goal of the year to give Tri-City a 1-0 advantage at the 6:03 mark and less than a minute later, Richard slipped the puck past Omaha goaltender Jakub Bobes. Richard’s goal was assisted by Gavin Brindley, his sixth of the year.

At 14:09, O’Hara scored his fourth goal of the year to boost Tri-City’s lead to 3-0. O’Hara’s goal was assisted by Kyler Kovich.