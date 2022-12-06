Highlights from the first week of winter sports in Hub Territory

KEARNEY — Only five of the 18 Hub Territory boys basketball teams survived the opening weekend of the season undefeated.

Holdrege (2-0), Amherst (2-0), Ansley/Litchfield(1-0), Elm Creek (2-0) and S-E-M (2-0) survived unscathed.

Seven girls teams — Minden (2-0), Kearney Catholic (1-0), Amherst (2-0), S-E-M (2-0), Pleasanton (2-0), Overton (2-0) and Shelton (2-0) — made it through the first three days without a loss.

Among the top performances:

High scorers

Pleasanton’s Blake Wilson poured in 26 points in the Bulldogs 65-59 loss to Axtell in the season opener on Thursday, then he tallied 23 points in a 64-38 win over Arcadia/Loup City.

Ravenna’s Tori Sklenar netted 24 points in the Bluejays’ 74-34 win over Ansley/Litchfield.

Pleasanton’s Natalie Rasmussen hit five 3-pointers on her way to 21 points in the Bulldogs’ 50-22 win over Axtell.

Loomis’ Cale Nelson scored 19 points in the Wolves’ 67-43 win over Overton.

Double-doubles

Wilcox-Hildreth’s Madison Bunger scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Falcons opened the season with a 47-33 win over Hi-Line.

Mikah O’Neill, S-E-M, scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Mustangs’ 48-26 win over Loomis.

S-E-M’s Taryn Arbuthnot scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Mustangs’ 35-33 come-from-behind win over Wilcox-Hildreth.

JoLee Ryan scored 17 points and collected 15 rebounds in Overton’s 51-28 win over Arapahoe.

In the pool

The Kearney High boys and girls swim teams won the eight-team Hastings Invitational on Saturday.

For the Bearcats, Blake Parks won the gold medal in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 4.01 seconds.

Kearney boys also won the 200 medley relay (1:46.99) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.51). Blake Parks, Aiden Grierson and Zeb Black swam on both relays. Josh Miller swam the opening leg on the medley relay while Andrew Walsh swam on the freestyle relay.

In dual meets on Thursday, the KHS boys defeated Hastings 65-29 and lost to Grand Island 52-42, while the girls beat Hastings 64-30 and lost to Grand Island 50-44.

Overall winners for Kearney were Zeb Black in the 50-meter freestyle (26.96), Callie Bartee in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:22.48), the girls 200 freestyle relay of Lizzie Black, Kili Diestler, Brynn Grassmeyer and Kami Kaskie and the boys 200 freestyle relay of Parks, Black, Grierson and Jackson Haffener.

Mat champions

Amherst opened the season by winning the Ravenna Invitational Friday night. The Broncos scored 221 points while Ravenna was second with 144 points.

Area champions were Gatlin Krepela of Pleasanton (126 pounds), Grady Rasmussen of Ravenna (132), Ian Hughes of Amherst (138), Charles Wick of Amherst (152), Ben McGee of Amherst (160), Cope Smith of Amherst (182), Brody Bogard of Amherst (195), Luke Pawloski of Pleasanton (220) and Thomas Psota of Ravenna (285).

Other champions were:

— At Cozad, Lexington’s Daylen Naylor (113)

— At York: Daulton Kuehn, Minden (285)

— At Harvard: Gavin Patterson, Wilcox-Hildreth (106); Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton (113), Taaron Lavicky, Axtell (170).

— At the Hi-Line Invitational: Tripp Davenport of Overton (160).