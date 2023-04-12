KEARNEY — Through junior high meets, through off-season meets, Hazel Haarberg has been a phenom.

Four meets into her high school career, the Kearney Catholic freshman has lived up to all the anticipation.

She's been the MVP or most outstanding performer at the Grand Island Central Catholic, Aurora and Broken Bow invitationals.

And she's blowing away the competition.

Her marks in the 100- (12.51 seconds), 200 (25.80) and long jump (17 feet, 7 inches) are atop the first Hub Territory Track Leaders charts, and by a long way. She's also in the top 10 in the 400 and she anchored the Kearney Catholic 4x100-meter relay that broke the school record.

"In some events I haven't accomplished what I wanted to, but in others I've accomplished a lot more than I thought I could," she said.

Her 200 effort is a personal record, as is her long jump. She hopes to set a personal record in the 100 soon.

"Her work ethic is really good and she's very fast," KCHS coach Todd Russell said. "Her cadence and her foot speed are really good. When she's running fast ... she's amazing."

Russell has already seen some amazing things from his freshman standout, starting with her performance in the 200 where she ran 25.51.

"Most girls can't run 25 seconds in the 200 and she was leading that race by a second and a half almost, so nobody really pushed her," he said.. In the 4x1 at Broken Bow, she passed a bunch of girls and they won. She loves competing and she really likes to win, not second or third, she likes to win," he said.

Haarberg said she didn't know what to expect when she started competing at the high school level, and she used her first meets to get used to the competition. Practices are a little more structured, a little more focused she said, and "the meets are a little more serious, a little more competitive."

The best thing about competing in high school is she gets the chance to run with her sister, Margaret, who leads the region in the high jump.

The best advice she's received from her sisters has been, "Just keep your head up and go as hard as you can," she said.

The Haarbergs are not the only Kearney Catholic girls on top of the Hub Territory charts. Sophomore Payton Dzingle leads the 400 (1:00.74) and Dzingle and Alyssa Onnen join the Haarbergs in the top 10 in the 100 as well as making up the relay that tops the charts.

Other than Hazel Haarberg, the only other girl to lead more than one event is Kearney High's Kelsey Hatcher, who has the region's best times in the 100-meter and 300-meter low hurdles.

Bearcat Jack Dahlgren has the same credentials in the boys Hub Territory Leaders lists. His time of 14.48 in the 110-meter high hurdles is nearly a second and a half faster than anyone else in the region and his 300-meter hurdles time is more than two seconds faster.

Overton's William Kulhanek nearly leads the region in four events. He sits atop the region in the 100, 200 and long jump and is second in the triple jump.

Lexington's Oscar Aguado leads the 800 and 3,200 and is second to teammate Lazaro Adame in the 1,600.

The only other competitor leading more than one event is Kearney High thrower Cole Brandt, who has the best marks in the shot put and discus.