Young Shelton girls building on experience

Another veteran coach takes over the Shelton boys team as Dave Oman, a 50-year veteran with 583 career victories takes the first seat on the bench.

Oman has coached at Table Rock, Wilber-Clatonia, Norfolk, Grand Island Senior High, Doniphan-Trumbull and Centura. He led teams to Class A state titles at Norfolk (1987) and twice at Grand Island (1999 and 2002).

He takes over a Shelton squad that was 16-7 last year, one of the more successful seasons for the Bulldogs in the past few years. However, half of last year’s roster graduated, leaving behind one starter, 6-foot-5 post player Angel Lehn, now a senior.

Lehn averaged 10.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season.

Another player who saw some action last year is 5-11 sophomore Quinn Cheney.

The Bulldogs will adjust to new systems offensively and defensively and will need to improve their skills to become a better defensive team.

“If we play together and improve our skills and make better decisions, by year’s end we could become a very competitive basketball team,” Oman said.

