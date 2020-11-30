Young Shelton girls building on experience

SHELTON — Shelton’s girls, after years of futility, came to life last year, winning 10 games.
They did it with only one senior and no juniors.
“We go from being a young, inexperienced team to a young team with experience,” coach Jeff Thober said. “Our expectations have been raised as we should be much improved. Team depth will be one of our greatest strengths as we have a great group of hardworking girls that like to compete.”
This year’s roster has one junior and nine sophomores, most of whom played extensive roles in last year’s turnaround.
Makenna Willis, a 5-6 sophomore, was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer last year, averaging 11 points per game.
Sophomore Halie Clark netted 7.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game as a freshman.
Brianna Simmons, a 5-7 junior, averaged six points and three rebounds per game.
Other returning letter winners are 5-8 sophomore Dru Niemack, 5-4 sophomore Mayte Mesa, 5-4 sophomore Alia Gomez, 5-8 sophomore Emmi Berglund, 5-9 sophomore Sidney Gegg and 5-5 sophomore Vinna Garcia
Thober, who has coached for 17 seasons, is in his second year with the Bulldogs.
Boys Basketball
Another veteran coach takes over the Shelton boys team as Dave Oman, a 50-year veteran with 583 career victories takes the first seat on the bench.
Oman has coached at Table Rock, Wilber-Clatonia, Norfolk, Grand Island Senior High, Doniphan-Trumbull and Centura. He led teams to Class A state titles at Norfolk (1987) and twice at Grand Island (1999 and 2002).
He takes over a Shelton squad that was 16-7 last year, one of the more successful seasons for the Bulldogs in the past few years. However, half of last year’s roster graduated, leaving behind one starter, 6-foot-5 post player Angel Lehn, now a senior.
Lehn averaged 10.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season.
Another player who saw some action last year is 5-11 sophomore Quinn Cheney.
The Bulldogs will adjust to new systems offensively and defensively and will need to improve their skills to become a better defensive team.
“If we play together and improve our skills and make better decisions, by year’s end we could become a very competitive basketball team,” Oman said.
Wrestling
Shelton sent five wrestlers to the state tournament last season, but only one, Alex Spotanski, who wrestled at 103 pounds, returns.
Coach Tanner Hawk will be working with a smaller team as five seniors graduated.
Besides Spotanski, Mason King returns.
