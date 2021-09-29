Wood River downs Shelton in three sets; volleyball roundup

SHELTON — Overton played a clean game Tuesday night and polished off once-beaten Shelton.
The Eagles committed six attack errors in 97 swings and hit a tidy .412 with 46 kills en route to a 28-26, 25-19, 25-15 victory.
“When we hit and serve over and in like that, when you can play a very consistent game like that, you should come out on top,” said Overton coach Haley Ryan, who also noted that her team served at a 95% clip.
JoLee Ryan led the Eagles with 19 kills and three blocks while Kenzie Scheele had 11 kills and a block. Ten of Scheele’s kills came in the second and third sets when the Eagles (15-5) held a little bit of control.
“We need Kenzie to step up and tonight she did. She is such a threat on the outside because she has such a nice line shot, she can move the ball around and she can jump. She’s very athletic and put together,” coach Ryan said.
But JoLee Ryan was the go-to hitter because she hit .543 in the match with no errors in 35 swings.
“She’s playing very consistent, that’s just one thing we tried to preach and talk about quite a bit. It’s not how hard you hit the ball, it’s about consistency,” coach Ryan said.
JoLee Ryan had nine kills during the first set, including spikes that gave the Eagles their 25th and 26th points. Both of those tied the set as Shelton led most of the way but never by more than three points.
JoLee Ryan also teamed up with Maeli Meier for a block that prevented the Bulldogs from winning their first chance at set point.
The Bulldogs had two go-to players with Dru Niemack pounding a match-high 23 kills while Sidney Gegg had 16 kills. In total, Shelton matched Overton with 46 kills, but the Bulldogs had nearly three times as many errors.
“We knew their lefty (Niemack), we were going to have to come in and take cross-court away and we noticed that she picked up by the end of the second and third set, she was working to take the line and moving the ball around a little more,” coach Ryan said. “They do have some nice hitters and they’re a solid team.”
Niemack had two blocks to go with her kills while Gegg had a block and an ace serve.
Overton setter Ashlyn Florell had four ace serves to go with her 41 assists.
Bertrand girls win marathon battle with Axtell
AXTELL — Bertrand came out on top of Axtell in a marathon battle that included three “overtime” sets, 25-23, 18-25, 27-25, 24-26, 19-17.
Sadie Maloley cut up the Wildcat defense with 20 kills while Johanna Ford had 16 kills. Ford also had three blocks and two aces.
Jordan Hilmer chipped in nine kills for the Vikings and Bethany Pelton had eight.
Setter Aislin Kidder had 44 assists and two ace serves.
For Axtell, Lexi Eckhoff scored 19 kills, Jesse Bertrand had 11 and Regan Nordhausen had 10. Eckhoff and Nordhausen finished with five blocks apiece while Bertrand had three blocks and Emma Callan had four ace serves. Audrey Nelson set for 45 kills.