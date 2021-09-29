Wood River downs Shelton in three sets; volleyball roundup

SHELTON — Overton played a clean game Tuesday night and polished off once-beaten Shelton.

The Eagles committed six attack errors in 97 swings and hit a tidy .412 with 46 kills en route to a 28-26, 25-19, 25-15 victory.

“When we hit and serve over and in like that, when you can play a very consistent game like that, you should come out on top,” said Overton coach Haley Ryan, who also noted that her team served at a 95% clip.

JoLee Ryan led the Eagles with 19 kills and three blocks while Kenzie Scheele had 11 kills and a block. Ten of Scheele’s kills came in the second and third sets when the Eagles (15-5) held a little bit of control.

“We need Kenzie to step up and tonight she did. She is such a threat on the outside because she has such a nice line shot, she can move the ball around and she can jump. She’s very athletic and put together,” coach Ryan said.

But JoLee Ryan was the go-to hitter because she hit .543 in the match with no errors in 35 swings.

“She’s playing very consistent, that’s just one thing we tried to preach and talk about quite a bit. It’s not how hard you hit the ball, it’s about consistency,” coach Ryan said.