OVERTON — The Overton girls came so close to a state championship last year, losing to Howells-Dodge in the Class D2 final in five sets.

With all six starters back from the team that advanced farther than any team in Overton history, there’s only one thing on their minds.

“We have a goal to be the top competitors in the state and use our experience and success to our advantage. We we want this season to be a fun, memorable season that will carry on the tradition of success,” coach Haley Ryan said.

Five seniors who have experienced the state tournament every year of their high school careers return to lead the Eagles, who are coming off a 30-5 season.

The class is led by 5-foot-9 middle blocker JoLee Ryan, who was first-team Class D2 and third-team all-class all-state last year.

Natalie Wood is nearly a mirror image at the opposite middle blocker position, earning second-team all-state honors.

Ashlyn Florell shoulders the setting duties. Another second-team all-state selection, she established a school record with 1,067 set assists last year and she broke the state record with 56 assists in the state tournament semifinal.

Other returning starters from the senior class are right-side hitter Gracyn Luther and outside hitter Adysen McCarter.

The sixth returning starter is Daisy Ryan, who broke into the lineup as a freshman.

“We have a large senior class with excellent leadership and experience,” Coach Ryan said. “These girls set the bar high and will continue to put in the time to work toward their goal. With this being their senior year, I have no doubt that they’ll leave everything on the court.”

Overton opens the season Aug. 26 playing host to the Overton Invitational.

FOOTBALLIf experience counts, the Overton football team should be counting up a few more wins this year.

The Eagles have five players on course to be four-year lettermen. Two others are approaching their third letters.

“We have a ton of experience in this group. Kids that have ither been thrown into the fire as freshmen are now seniors. Also, juniors that filled in because of injury last year, gained valuable experience,” coach Marcus Harvey said. “Last season’s record was disappointing, however, I’m anxious to see how we respond and learn from our losses.

“I believe we will be hunger. We have have a chance to be a much improved team in 2023.”

The roster includes eight returning starters — guard/middle linebacker Dylan Pooschke (6-0, 190, Sr.), running back/safety Will Kulhanek (6-0, 185, Sr.), quarterback/linebacker Braden Fleischman (6-3, 195, Sr.), safety/running back Alex Banzhaf (5-7, 165, Sr.), fullback/linebacker Brendan McCarter (5-11, 190, Sr.), center/linebacker Tripp Davenport (5-10, 180, Jr.), tight end/safety Hayden Muirhead (6-0, 185, Jr.) and Jace Jeffries (5-7, 200, Jr.).

Other returning lettermen are junior lineman Adam Grandon (6-0, 300), junior tight end-safety Brody Fleischman (6-2, 170) and junior lineman Gage White (5-10, 200).

Overton opens the season Aug. 24 at home against Bertrand.

CROSS COUNTRYThe future looks bright for the Eagles with a handful of runners on the junior high team. But this year, first-year coach Emily Brooks lists only one high school runner on the roster.