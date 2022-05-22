Win in last event moves Overton girls into third place

OMAHA — There’s nothing like a strong finish, and the Overton girls finished strong.

Running the last event of the day, the 4x400 relay, the Eagles put a golden touch on the Nebraska High School Track and Field Championships, winning in while leading almost the entire way.

“On our way here we knew we had a chance (to win) but throughout the race we were definitely getting a little nervous,” anchor runner Maeli Meier said.

“There were just so many people screaming that you never know,” McCarter said. “You’re thinking, ‘Oh my God, there’s somebody’s right behind me’ and you have to keep pushing.”

Overton won with a 4-minute, 14.53 time. Wynot was a close second, finishing at 4:15.30. Violet Nelms, Adysen McCarter and JoLee Ryan ran the three legs before Meier, who had won the 800 and finished fourth in the 400 earlier in the meet, finished it off.

It was the third time this year the quartet ran together. The first was the Don Bader Lexington Invitational.

‘We started off really surprising ourselves and we tried to do it again and shocked ourselves again. Then we knew its potential,” McCarter said

They ran together again at the district meet and broke their school record. They lowered it again on Saturday.

As she crossed the finish line, Meier pumped the baton into the air.

“I was pretty happy,” she said.

The win lifted Overton into third place in the team race. North Platte St. Pat’s claimed the Class D trophy with 46 points. Sterling was second with 40 and Overton scored 38. In addition to the relay and Meier’s individual medals, McCarter placed fourth in the 200 and the triple jump. Blair Brennan added a sixth-place finish in the pole vault.

Ansley/Litchfield, with Carli Bailey winning two golds and a silver medal, was seventh in the team standings with 28 points and Axtell was eighth with 26 points.

The Wildcats’ Jessie Bertrand won silver medals in the 800 and pole vault while Rachel Nordhausen was fourth in the 100-meter high hurdles and eighth in the high jump. The Wildcats were also fifth in the 4x800 relay (Bertrand, Ellie Johnson, Aubrie Erickson, Trinity Houchin).

Axtell finishes in the top 10

Axtell put 36 points on the board to finish sixth in the boys team standings. North Platte St. Pat’s completed a rare double with 53.5 points to join the Irish girls on the top of the podium. Osceola, led by Isaiah Zelasney’s four gold medal performance, was second with 49 points.

Zelasney’s last dash down the straightaway caught Axtell’s Calvin Johnson in the 4x400 relay, giving the Wildcats a second-place finish in that event. Also running on the Wildcats team were Cooper Miller, Quinn Bertrand and Luc Lopez.

Johnson also finished third in the 800 while Quinn Bertrand placed sixth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and eighth in the 110-meter high hurdles.

The Wildcats’ Gavend Cole provided the days’ biggest surprise for the Wildcats, finishing second in the long jump.

Best team finish

Bertrand’s 1-2 finish in the pole vault with senior Owen Kaps first and freshman Marcus Hernandez second.. Winning multiple medals

Overton’s Will Kulhanek placed fourth in the 100, fifth in the 200 and fourth in the long jump to join Bailey with medals from three individual events.

Joining Meier, McCarter, Nordhausen and the Bertrand siblings with two individual medals were:

n Ansley/Litchfield’s Calvin Finley, who was fourth in the 800 and eighth in the 400.

n Shelton’s Zach Myers, who won the high jump on Friday and placed fifth in the long jump on Saturday.

n Shelton’s Emmilly Bergland, who was second in the shot put and third in the discus.

n Loomis’ Autumn Holt, who was seventh in the 100 and 200.

Other Medalists

n Class C girls:

Amherst’s Tenley Hadwiger, seventh in the 400.

The Amherst 4x400 relay (Hannah Herrick, Micaela Bivainis, Josee Tesmer, Hadwiger), sixth.

n Class C boys:

Amherst’s Nolan Eloe, seventh in the long jump

n Class D boys:

Loomis’ Gunnar Hadley and Shay Swanson, tied for fourth in the high jump.

Loomis’ Clayton Meyer, seventh in the shot put.

Loomis’ Cristian Blincow, eighth in the shot put.

Ansley/Litchfield’s boys 4x400 relay (Dillon Haines, Luke Bailey, Ryan Bailey, Finley), eighth.

n Class D girls:

Loomis’ Zeigh Booe, fourth in the high jump.

Elm Creek’s Jayda Schroeder, seventh in the discus.

Shelton’s Makenna Willis, eighth, in the shot put.