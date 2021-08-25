 Skip to main content
Wil-Hil searching for new leaders after top boys, girls graduate
Wil-Hil searching for new leaders after top boys, girls graduate

McKinley Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth volleyball

Wilcox-Hildreth’s McKinley Ritner, last year’s starting libero, is among the returning players for the Falcons.

 Hub file

WILCOX — Only two players graduated from last year’s Wilcox-Hildreth volleyball team.

But they were two of the best.

If the Falcons, 6-21 in 2020, can find replacements for Natalie Billington and Brooke Quadhamer, “we are hoping to have a winning record this season,” third-year coach Lyndsey Rossen said.

The Falcons will be a young team again with only two seniors on the list of returning letter winners — McKinley and Ryeann Ritner. McKinley, a libero, averaged more than six digs per set last season while Ryeann, an outside hitter, was second on the team with 39 ace serves.

Among the juniors returning is Sarah Jensen who led the team in blocks and was second in kills.

Also back are junior setter Claire Ortgiesen, junior outside hitter Emma Donley and sophomore right-side hitter Makayla Johnson.

Football

There will be a lot of new faces on the field for the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons this year.

Graduation took away a large, productive senior class that did the bulk of the work in last year’s 4-4 season.

Back are sophomore Gage Ritner, senior Keegan Linden and senior Logan Knaus.

