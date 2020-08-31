Weekend Volleyball: KHS goes 3-0 to win Norfolk Tournament

NORFOLK — The Kearney High School volleyball team went 3-0 Saturday to win the Norfolk Invitational, beating Hastings, Bennington and Columbus in straight sets.
Senior Lily Novacek had six kills, four ace serves and a solo block to lead the Bearcats to a 25-20, 25-11 win over Hastings. Lucy Bartee had 21 set assists.
In a 25-9, 25-17 victory over Bennington, Novacek had eight kills and Bartee had five kills to go with 18 assists.
Aspen Rusher and Novacek had nine kills each as Kearney beat Columbus 25-16, 28-26. Bartee had 26 set assists.
Kearney’s game Tuesday night with Grand Island Northwest has been postponed because of COVID-19 exposure at Northwest.
KCHS sweeps triangular
DAVID CITY — Kearney Catholic High School improved to 3-0 with a pair of victories at the Aquinas Triangular.
The Stars defeated the host team 25-22, 25-21 and downed Hastings St. Cecilia 19-25, 25-14, 25-17.
Against Aquinas, the Stars hit .311 as a team with Jill Collins and Bailey Spangler leading the way, hitting .545 and .400, respectively. Collins had eight kills in 11 attacks and Spangler had five kills in 10 attacks.
Ashley Keck had eight kills and Ashlynn Wischmeier had six for the Stars.
In the win against St. Cecilia, Keck delivered 17 kills while hitting .378. As a team, the Stars hit .333 for the match.
“(Ella) Bruggeman, Wischmeier and Keck did a nice job of controlling the ball,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “If we can control our serve receive then we’ve got some good offense. ... We were thrilled to see a high efficiency against a good team.”
Buffs’ Brown scores 27 kills
GRAND ISLAND — Elm Creek’s Ashley Brown crushed 27 kills to lead the Buffs to a 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-7 win over South Loup on Saturday.
Brown took 65 swings and hit .308 for the match. She also had five ace serves.
Teammate Maci McCarter added 10 kills and two aces.
Overton rolls to tourney title
OVERTON — The Overton Eagles had little trouble winning their own eight-team tournament Saturday by defeating Central Valley 25-13, 25-18 in the championship match.
Haley Fleischman had 12 kills and a block to lead the way, while Rachel Ecklund had seven kills, two ace serves and two blocks.
In the semifinals, Overton defeated Hitchcock County 25-9, 25-6 and in the first round toppled North Platte St. Pat’s 25-17, 25-13.
Against Hitchcock County, Fleischman had nine kills and two blocks while Ecklund had five ace serves.
Against the Irish, Fleischman had eight kills and Ecklund had seven. Fleischman also had two ace serves and a block.
“Our transition at the net and our height are really in our favor this year,” Overton coach Haley Ryan said. “We are looking very smooth and there is a lot of chemistry on the court. ... Our passing and serve receive helped us run a quick offense throughout the day.”
Shelton finished fifth in the tournament.
Axtell wins own tournament
AXTELL — Axtell held off Alma 25-22, 20-25, 25-12 to win the Axtell Invitational on Saturday.
Lexie Eckhoff led the Wildcats in the championship with eight kills and a block while Regan Nordhausen had six kills and four blocks. Abby Snell had three ace serves.
In a 25-20, 25-16 win over Lawrence-Nelson in the semifinals, Jacey Smidt had seven kills and Nordhausen had three blocks.
Eckhoff and Paige Lindau scored six kills apiece and Jesse Bertrand had five kills in a 25-12, 25-11 win over Dundy County-Stratton in the first round. Snell had added four aces to the scoring total while Eckhoff had three blocks.
Loomis finished fifth in the tournament, bouncing back for two wins after losing to Alma in the first round.
Samantha Schemper and Hanna Stewart scored eight points apiece as Loomis defeated Dundy County-Stratton 25-19, 25-22. Schemper had seven kills and an ace serve and Stewart had six kills and two aces.
Hampton pushed the Wolves to the max before Loomis prevailed 12-25, 25-19, 26-24. Stewart had 11 kills in the contest and Schemper had nine with an ace serve.
