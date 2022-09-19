Weekend Hub Territory Volleyball Highlights

Kearney Catholic went 4-2 Friday and Saturday, finishing fourth in the Gothenburg Invitational and suffering its first losses of the season. The Stars fell to Minden on Friday and St. Paul on Saturday while posting wins over Aurora, York, Gothenburg and Ogallala. Londyn Carnes led the Stars throughout the tournament with 42 kills in five matches. Aibrey Mandernach had 37 kills and Callie Squiers had 121 set assists. Statistics from the Aurora match were not available.

Minden improved to 16-0, winning the Gothenurg Invitational, beating the home team in the championship. The Whippets also defeated York, Chadron, Kearney Catholic, Aurora and Ogallala. Myla Emery compiled 46 kills and 67 set assists in the six matches and Mattie Kamery added 55 kills. Sloane Beck finished with 34 kills in the six matches.

Grand Island Central Catholic handed Amherst its first loss of the season in the Ord Invitational championship 25-13, 25-13. Hannah Herrick had eight kills and a block in the loss to the Crusaders. In a 25-23, 25-23 win over Ord, Saryn Prickett had seven kills for Amherst while Herrick had five and Katy Prickett had five. The Broncos opened the tournament with a 25-11, 13-25, 25-18 win over Stuart in which Herrick had 12 kills and Katy Prickett had 11 kills and three ace serves.

Pleasanton went 1-2 at the Ord Invitational, beating O'Neill in the first round before losing to Grand Island Central Catholic and Ord. Regan Weisdorfer had 14 kills in the 25-15, 25-19 win over O'Neill and she had 11 kills in the 18-25, 25-15, 25-19 loss to Ord. Natalie Rasmussen contributed nine kills and three ace serves in the loss to Ord.