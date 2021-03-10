 Skip to main content
Wayne upsets Kearney Catholic in first round of boys state basketball tournament

  Updated
LINCOLN - Kearney Catholic lost to Wayne 52-59 at the Boys State Basketball tournament Wednesday night in Lincoln.

KCHS junior Bret Mahony led the Stars with 23 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots. Logan O'Brien had 11 points.

KCHS ends their season with a 23-3 record.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Q1

KCHS, 9

Wayne, 14

Q2

KCHS, 13

Wayne, 15

Q3

KCHS, 11

Wayne, 6

Q4

KCHS, 19

Wayne, 24

