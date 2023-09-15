GOTHENBURG — Minden came out swinging like a hammer. Kearney Catholic was the nail.

Feeding off a 12-1 run in the first set, the Whippets won the battle of two unbeatens 25-14, 25-22 Friday afternoon in the Harvest Festival Volleyball Tournament in Gothenburg.

“They’re a definite rival and the girls wanted it because this is our only time we will see them except, hopefully, at subdistrict,” Minden coach Julie Ratka said.

Minden forged its victory on its myriad of hitters and pin-point serving that kept the Stars off balance.

“We did put the pressure on serve-wise. We definitely took them out of the first set but they started passing better the second set,” Ratka said.

Minden finished with six aces, three by junior Mattie Kamery, including the final two points of the first set.

But even serves the Stars played gave them issues.

For coach Kris Conner, the Stars were “out of sorts, a little out of body” from the start.

“Serve receive, everyone was struggling. Margaret (Haarberg) passed really well on serve receive for us, but we have to have more than one passer to get any offense going so we were on defense all the time,” she said.

The Stars recorded only six kills in the first set, compared to 24 for the Whippets.

McKenna Betty set the pace for Minden with four of her team-high eight kills in the first set. She had two kills and a block in Minden’s first six points.

“She can change games and she did there,” Ratka said. “But also, our setters have great trust in all of our players so distributing the ball to her, getting the ball to her, and not maybe keeping the ball on Mattie is huge.”

Kamery finished with seven kills while Kyla Emery and Makenna Starkey had five kills each.

Kearney Catholic got seven kills from Aibrey Mandernach with five of those in the second set. Haarberg had five kills, an ace and a block.

The Stars “started playing like Kearney Catholic plays,” in the second set,” Ratka said. “They didn’t look like Kearney Catholic the first set.”

Minden opened the second set with a 7-2 lead but Kearney Catholic was within one at 9-8. It was a 1- to 2-point game much of the rest of the way.

“We were on the struggle bus all game long. We just couldn’t get enough good connections with (setter Callie Squiers). It all seemed a little bit off,” Conner said. “We never get timing down.”

The Stars had later games Friday with Chadron and Ogallala and are scheduled to play Gothenburg, Aurora and York today (Saturday).

Minden also played Ogallala and Chadron on Friday before playing St. Paul, Aurora and York today.