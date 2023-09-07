KEARNEY — In the end, Kearney Catholic had too many hitters.

With three players reaching double-digit kills, and another with nine, the Stars defeated Adams Central 28-26, 19-25, 25-23, 25-9 Thursday night at Cope Coliseum.

The Stars (6-0) needed everyone on board to overcome the Patriots' two-pronged attack led by Megyn Scott, who had 25 kills and Isabel DeJonge, who had 15.

"That fourth set, we talked about trying to serve a little bit more aggressive," Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner said. "We were kind of serving easy, just lollipop serves honestly, and they were doing a good job getting it to Scott. She was just hammering us the first three sets."

Scott and DeJonge, outside hitters who came to the front row when the other rotated to the back, had all but seven of Adams Central's kills.

"We couldn't get a stop on it. She was splitting our block then, finally in the fourth set, we did a better job getting the block moved in," Conner said.

Setter Callie Squiers led the effort, finishing the match with two solo blocks and four assists. Londyn Carnes chipped in on four blocks.

The Stars finished with nine total blocks and six ace serves. Four of the aces came in the fourth set.

Meanwhile, Kearney Catholic attacked across the front line with Aibrey Mandernach scoring 16 kills, Payton Dzingle 12 and Carnes 12. Margaret Haarberg added nine.

"We didn't have the balance we've had. We had a couple people who weren't on their 'A' game, but overall, everybody else kind of picked it up," Conner said.

Both teams sparkled on defense, chasing down errant balls and making saves on opposing attacks. But the scrambling, scrappy play disrupted the offenses

"There were a lot of mis-hits, just enough to get us out of system or not get a good touch on the ball," Conner said.

Kearney Catholic led 21-17 in the first set before the Patriots (5-2) rallied and had two chances at set point.

Adams Central led 6-1 and 9-3 in the second set before the Stars fought back to tie it at 12-12. However, Adams Central led the rest of the way.

In the third set, Kearney Catholic scored four straight points after an 18-18 tie, then finished out the win by dominating the fourth set.

Conner said the Stars needed a victory against a quality opponent because the early part of the Stars' schedule has been a little herky-jerky.

"It was good to get a little tougher opponent before next weekend because next weekend (the Gothenburg Invitational) is going to be tough. It's a mini-state tournament over there," she said.

THe Stars will play undefeated Minden in their first match of the tournament Friday afternoon.