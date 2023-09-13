WILCOX — Shelton won the battle at the net, Axtell took it back from the service court.

Scoring a dozen aces, the Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs 18-25, 25-14, 25-20 in Tuesday’s match at the Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular.

Axtell (10-2) came into the match ranked No. 6 in Class D1. Shelton (8-4) sits at No. 5 in Class D2.

While Shelton had an unofficial total of 37 kills and four blocks to Axtell’s 34 kills and two blocks, the Bulldogs couldn’t deliver the knockout blow because of Axtell’s serves.

“Our serving has been tough all year. All six of our servers can place the ball really well and that’s been another big plus for us,” Axtell coach Brad Nelson said.

Emily Danburg and Jerzee Smidt scored four aces apiece and Ellie Johnson had three. Besides the aces, the Wildcats’ serves kept Shelton on its heels

“Serve receive was what we struggled with today and that put us out of system a lot,” Shelton coach Misti Potter said. “We had to run a lot of out-of-system stuff that didn’t always go our way.”

When the Bulldogs were in system, they capitalized. Sophomore Jalyn Branson, attacking from the front and back rows, shredded the Wildcats for 19 kills. Erin Gegg followed with nine kills and Kaycee Tompkin had six.

“We knew it would be a tough game. We knew they have a couple of strong hitters and a setter (Macy Willis) that played really well and they served tough,” Nelson said. “After the first set, we passed a lot better and played a lot better defensively.”

Shelton reeled off an 8-1 run late in the first set to blow open a close contest. In that run, Branson had five kills.

In the second set, Axtell responded with a 12-1 run that included seven kills and three ace serves.

The third set was closer with Shelton leading 12-9 at one point, and 18-15 later on. But Axtell finished on a 10-3 run, putting the match away with an ace serve by Danburg.

Shelton hleped out in the late run with three attack errors and a serving error.

“We just got in our own heads. When we’re up, we have to stay up and we just did not do that very well,” Potter said.

Axtell finished with a balanced attack at the net. Jenna Marsh and Danburg had nine kills apiece and Emma Callan had six.