Volleyball Weekend: KCHS avenges loss on its way to winning the Aurora Invitational

AURORA — Kearney Catholic won the Aurora Invitational volleyball tournament, beating Columbus Lakeview in the finals.

The tournament included four Class B teams and four Class C-1 teams of which five are in the state rankings.

“This was a big step in the right direction for us. We will have a big test on Tuesday against GICC,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said.

The Stars (16-2) swept Lakeview, but it wasn’t that easy as the second set ran long before KCHS claimed a 25-21, 31-29 victory.

“Lakeview has a solid team with some good athleticism and a very quick offense. We watched their match against Waverly, who has a couple of D1 recruits, and surprisingly they kind of had their way with them. It was pretty impressive,” Conner said.

For the Stars, Ashlyn Wischmeier and Josie Denney both had two ace serves and put together some nice runs. Jill Collins hit .400 with seven kills and Ashley Keck had 12 kills.

In the second round, KCHS defeated Aurora 25-23, 21-25, 25-20 to avenge an earlier loss to the Huskies.

“Our team serving was much improved (over the earlier loss) as we were 10-4 in ace serves and were aggressively consistent,” Conner said.