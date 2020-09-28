Volleyball Weekend: KCHS avenges loss on its way to winning the Aurora Invitational

AURORA — Kearney Catholic won the Aurora Invitational volleyball tournament, beating Columbus Lakeview in the finals.
The tournament included four Class B teams and four Class C-1 teams of which five are in the state rankings.
“This was a big step in the right direction for us. We will have a big test on Tuesday against GICC,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said.
The Stars (16-2) swept Lakeview, but it wasn’t that easy as the second set ran long before KCHS claimed a 25-21, 31-29 victory.
“Lakeview has a solid team with some good athleticism and a very quick offense. We watched their match against Waverly, who has a couple of D1 recruits, and surprisingly they kind of had their way with them. It was pretty impressive,” Conner said.
For the Stars, Ashlyn Wischmeier and Josie Denney both had two ace serves and put together some nice runs. Jill Collins hit .400 with seven kills and Ashley Keck had 12 kills.
In the second round, KCHS defeated Aurora 25-23, 21-25, 25-20 to avenge an earlier loss to the Huskies.
“Our team serving was much improved (over the earlier loss) as we were 10-4 in ace serves and were aggressively consistent,” Conner said.
Denney, Wischmeier and Ella Bruggeman had two aces each. Freshman Callie Squiers led hitters with nine kills, hitting .571, and setter Syd Conner had nine kills.
In a first-round win over Lincoln Christian, KCHS won 25-20, 25-15. Denney and Keck had two ace serves and Collins scored eight kills with a .667 hitting efficiency.
Bearcats struggle at Papillion
The Kearney High volleyball team had a rough trip to the Allison Weston Invitational in Papillion, going 1-4 in games Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the Bearcats lost to Papillion-La Vista 25-12, 25-11 and Class B and nationally ranked No. 1 Omaha Skutt, 25-14, 25-8.
Kearney was limited to 15 kills against Papillion-La Vista, four by Lily Novacek, who also had two blocks. Novacek had five of Kearney’s nine kills against Skutt.
A 25-22, 15-25, 26-24 win over Lincoln East salvaged Friday’s efforts for the Bearcats. Novacek had 10 kills in that match while Avery Franzen had nine. Novacek also had seven blocks.
Saturday, Kearney lost a three-set match to Omaha Duchesne, 25-20, 23-25, 18-25. Analise Luke had a team-high seven kills while Novacek had six. Aspen Rusher had a team-high three blocks.
The loss forced a rematch with Lincoln East, which the Spartans won 25-20, 25-18. Novacek had seven kills, two ace serves and a block.
Other highlights
— Class D-1 No. 1 Pleasanton won the Bertrand Invitational by beating the host team 25-15, 25-13 in the championship. Katy Lindner had 11 kills for the Bulldogs, while Taylor Flood had three ace serves and Natalie Siegel had two blocks. In a 25-11, 25-16 win over Giltner, Chelsea Fisher had eight kills and Lindner had seven and three ace serves. Lindner had eight kills in a two-set win over Hitchcock County while Regan Weisdorfer had six ace serves.
—Sadie Maloley had seven kills to lead the Bertrand offense against Pleasanton. Johanna Ford added five kills. In a 25-20, 25-17 win over Giltner, Macie Steinbrink led the Vikings with seven kills while Aleya Hueftle had six. Jordan Hilmer had four ace serves and Erin Boggs finished with two blocks, two aces and 21 set assists. Steinbrink served seven aces in a 25-12, 25-6 win over Hitchcock County while Hueftle had a team-high five kills.
— Haley Fleischman pounded 12 kills to lead Overton to a 25-21, 25-17 win over South Loup at the Sutherland Invitational. Fleischman also had four blocks and two ace serves while Rachel Ecklund had seven kills, three blocks and two aces. In a 25-11, 25-21 win over Chase County, Fleischman had eight kills, two aces and three blocks. Ecklund had seven kills and three blocks.
— Minden had a balanced attack in a 16-25, 25-20, 25-20 win over Scottsbluff at the Holdrege Invitational. Sloane Beck had five kills and a block for the Whippets while Bailey Rogers had four kills and two ace serves and Payton Weeder had four kills. In a 25-18, 25-7 loss to Grand Island Central Catholic, Rogers had five kills. Sarah Hultquist and Weeder had four kills each in a 25-21, 25-15 loss to Hastings St. Cecilia. Bailey Arnold had two ace serves.
