Volleyball teams enter subdistrict play

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic dispatched Minden in the C1-9 Subdistrict with a serving game that produced 18 aces. Josie Denney led the way with seven aces while Ashley Keck had six. At the net, Keck led the way with nine kills, Bailey Spangler had eight and Syd Conner had six. Kearney Catholic will play Adams Central in the final tonight.

-- Sarah Hultquist led Minden to a 25-23, 25-7, 25-20 win over Gibbon in the C1-9 Subdistrict first round with 12 kills. Maylee Kamery served four aces and Sloane Beck and Makenna Dornhoff had three blocks each.

In the loss to Kearney Catholic, Hultquist had seven kills and Payton Weeder had four ace serves.

-- Bertrand swept Brady 25-11, 25-8, 25-8 in the D2-8 Subdistirct at Bertrand. Sadie Maloley led the Vikings with 13 kills while Johanna Ford had 10 kills. Erin Boggs had five ace serves and four blocks to go with 30 assists.

-- S-E-M upset Loomis in a tooth-and-nail battle at the D2-8 Subdistrict in Bertrand, winning 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 20-25, 18-16. S-E-M’s statistics were not available. For Loomis, Samantha Schemper had 17 kills, Hanna Stewart had 13 and Caitlynn Wahls had 11. Stewart also had four ace serves and Sabrina Schemper had four blocks.