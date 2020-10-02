Volleyball Roundup: KCHS bounces back from loss to GICC

-- Elm Creek spread the wealth in a 25-23, 25-8 win over Hi-Line with Ashley Brown ripping 12 kills, Whitney Bauer serving up four aces and Avery Sindt blocking six attacks from the other side. In a 25-20, 25-19 loss to No. 1-ranked Pleasanton, Brown had seven kills and Maci McCarter had six.

-- Payton Weeder led Minden to a 25-17, 25-22 win over Sandy Creek with six kills and four ace serves. Sloane Beck and Bailey Rogers had five kills each. Rogers led the team in a 252-19, 17-25, 25-18 loss to Centura with seven kills, a block and an ace. Beck had six kills.

-- Loomis took down Wilcox-Hildreth 25-22, 25-20 with Caitlynn Wahls and Samantha Schemper knocking down four kills each. Adeline Larson had two ace serves. In the next game of the triangular, Loomis lost to Amherst in three sets, 25-9, 22-25, 25-17. Schemper and Hanna Stewart had seven kills apiece for Loomis. Brooklyn Weiss had three ace serves.

n Wilcox-Hildreth’s Sarah Jensen and Natalie Billington had seven kills apiece in the Falcons’ 25-18, 25-22 loss to Amherst. Billington also had three ace serves.

-- Tenley Hadwiger delivered nine kills and hit. 615 while helping Amherst to a 25-18, 25-22 win over Wilcox-Hildreth at the Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular. In a 25-9, 22-25, 25-17 win over Loomis, Hadwiger had 14 kills and two blocks.

-- Isabelle Paitz shredded Elm Creek’s defense for 13 kills and Katy Lindner added 10 kills as Pleasanton beat the Buffs 25-20, 25-19. In a 25-8, 25-19 win over Hi-Line, Lindner had nine kills while Paitz and Chelsea Fisher had seven kills each. Taryn Flood scored on four ace serves and Natalie Siegel had three ace serves to go with 27 set assists.