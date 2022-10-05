Volleyball Highlights

Overton 3, Gibbon 0: Overton’s JoLee Ryan scorched Gibbon with 15 kills and Natalie Wood added 13 kills as the Eagles defeated the Buffs 25-9, 25-15, 25-11. Ashlyn Florell contributed 39 set assists.

Loomis 3, Harvard 0: Harvard managed just four kills against Loomis as the Wolves won 25-15, 25-12, 25-10. Sadie Maloley led Loomis with 12 kills and Zeigh Booe had 10. Maloley and Booe also had six ace serves apiece as did Carly Stewart. Autumn Holt added four aces as the Wolves logged 27 in all.

Bertrand 2, Wil-Hil 0: Katelyn Evans tallied 10 kills to lead Bertrand to a 25-19, 25-11 win over Wilcox-Hildreth. Brooklyn Evans contributed five ace serves for the Vikings. Emma Donley led the Falcons with six kills. and three blocks.

Ansley/Litchfield 2, Wil-Hil 0: Ansley/Litchfield edged Wilcox-Hildreth 26-24, 25-22. Statistics for the Spartans were not available. Madison Bunger led the Falcons with seven kills and Sarah Jensen had six. Jensen also had two blocks.

Ansley/Litchfield 2, Bertrand 0: Ansley/Litchfield needed extra time to complete its triangular sweep, beating Bertrand 25-14, 30-28. Ansley/Litchfield’s leaders were not available. For Bertrand, Katelyn Evans had six kills while Brooklyn Evans and Leah Schutz served up three aces apiece.