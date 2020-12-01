Veteran Loomis teams looking for return to state tournament

LOOMIS — A new head coach, a lot of familiar faces and a lot of high hopes occupy the Loomis girls basketball camp as they prepare for the upcoming season.
The Wolves return four starters from last year’s 19-6 team that qualified for the state tournament.
“Coming off a state tournament appearance, I feel we should be competitive in the very tough Fort Kearny Conference as well as a very tough non-conference schedule,” coach Derek Billeter said.
While Billeter is a new head coach, he’s a Loomis native and has been an assistant for the girls team so he’s very familiar with the players, starting with his niece, 5-10 senior Alexis Billeter who has returned from a knee injury that ended her season prior to the state tournament. She averaged 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season.
Other returning starters are 5-10 junior Hanna Stewart, 5-7 sophomore Jersie Hermanson and 5-4 junior guard Georgia Crandall.
Sophomores Torrin Donaldson and Olivia Mattson are returning letter winners.
“Continuing to build depth and staying healthy will be musts for us to accomplish our goals,” coach Billeter said.
Boys Basketball
The Loomis boys are a mirror image of the girls with three returning starters from a team that went to the state tournament and the same look at head coach with Derek Billeter, Drew’s brother, entering his fifth year as the Wolves’ head coach.
Loomis (23-3) won the Fort Kearny Conference regular-season championship and finished third at the conference tournament. They were ranked as high as fifth in the final Class D2 ratings.
Returning starters for the Wolves are sharp-shooting guards junior guards Shay Swanson (5-11) and Quin Johnson (6-2). Both have been starting since they were freshman. Swanson averaged 13.6 points per game last year while Johnson scored 12.4 points per game.
Also back is 6-1 forward Carson Orcutt, a two-year starter, who averaged six points and seven rebounds per game.
Other returning letter winners are 5-7 guard Aden Lovitt, 5-9 guard Jackson Lauby, 6-0 post Cristian Blincow and 5-9 guard Aidan Perry
Wrestling
Coach Dustin Freeman, entering his 13th year at the helm of the Bertrand/Loomis “WolfKings” cooperative wrestling team, welcomes the return of a number of experienced wrestlers, including state meet sixth-place medal winner Trevin Edlwards (36-7).
Other returning letter men are senior Joel Abramson, a returning state qualifier at 182 pounds, as well as sophomore Kellan Brown and senior John Kenney.
In addition, Brayden Schmaiz, a state qualifier for Holdrege, has joined the squad.
“Those experienced wrestlers should set the tone in the practice room, displaying the hard work that is needed for overall team success,” Freeman said.
He projects as many as six freshmen could work their way into the lineup. Some of them have gained valuable experience at club tournaments.
