Veteran Loomis teams looking for return to state tournament

LOOMIS — A new head coach, a lot of familiar faces and a lot of high hopes occupy the Loomis girls basketball camp as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The Wolves return four starters from last year’s 19-6 team that qualified for the state tournament.

“Coming off a state tournament appearance, I feel we should be competitive in the very tough Fort Kearny Conference as well as a very tough non-conference schedule,” coach Derek Billeter said.

While Billeter is a new head coach, he’s a Loomis native and has been an assistant for the girls team so he’s very familiar with the players, starting with his niece, 5-10 senior Alexis Billeter who has returned from a knee injury that ended her season prior to the state tournament. She averaged 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season.

Other returning starters are 5-10 junior Hanna Stewart, 5-7 sophomore Jersie Hermanson and 5-4 junior guard Georgia Crandall.

Sophomores Torrin Donaldson and Olivia Mattson are returning letter winners.

“Continuing to build depth and staying healthy will be musts for us to accomplish our goals,” coach Billeter said.

Boys Basketball