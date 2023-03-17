KEARNEY — Athletes hit the ground running Thursday afternoon at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Indoor Invitational Track and Field Meet at Cushing Coliseum, and only a few expected to be in mid-season form.

The three-day meet kicked off with the Class D division on Thursday and weather took a few teams out of the mix. Class A runs today with Classes B and C on Saturday.

Only three schools from the Hub Territory competed Thursday — Bertrand, Pleasanton and Elm Creek — but they found reasons to be excited.

“We’re off to a good start,” Bertrand coach Brad Renken said. “Our speed looked good and our distance runners, who haven’t done a whole lot yet, have a long way to go but they’ll get there.”

Renken was especially excited about his jumpers. The Vikings won gold medals in the high jump, pole vault, long jump and triple jump. And the winners weren’t necessarily who would be expected to claim the gold.

Among them was sophomore Marcus Hernandez, who cleared 13 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault over senior Owen Kaps, Kaps is the defending Class D state champion.

“That’s going to be interesting all year long. They will be competing against each other ... and I think that will help them both,” Renken said.

Hernandez also picked up a silver medal in the mile run as part of an unusual two-event pairing.

Kaps also finished second in the triple jump where sophomore teammate Eric Wood went 38-5 to take the gold medal. Wood also finished second in the 400.

But possibly the Vikings’ standout on Thursday was freshman Thunder Nelson who won the long jump (20-0) and high jump (5-6), finished third in the 55-meter hurdles and fourth in the 55-meter dash.

“We’ve got some freshmen who shined and that’s what you need; keep replacing those seniors,” Renken said.

Shelby Shoene was another freshman who stepped up for the Vikings, winning the girls’ 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 7.36 seconds.

Bertrand’s boys also won the 4x400-meter relay with Wood, Chase Vosler, Hernandez and Kaps carrying the baton.

Elm Creek’s Aspen Tool, another freshman, was the only other winner from the Hub Territory. Tool won the triple jump (33-11) and finished second in the long jump (14-9½).

Wallace senior Trey Robertson was the only other double winner in the meet, cruising to easy victories in the 1,600 (4:51.66) and 3,200 (10:23.82).