Undefeated Pleasanton focused on a peak performance at state

Pleasanton has lost just two sets all season — to Class C1 power Grand Island Central Catholic and to Amherst, the No. 6 seed in the D1 bracket.

“The girls have a mindset going in that this is what they want and this is how it’s going to happen. And, they’ve been working that way all season. ... We don’t expect anything. We go out and work hard every day in practice,” Nordby said.

Several of the seniors have played key roles in Pleasanton’s four-year run of success. Six-foot senior Katy Lindner is a two-time Kearney Hub Player of the year. Isabelle Paitz, a 5-9 outside hitter, has been at her side throughout the four-year run. Natalie Siegel has been on the floor even though this is her first year as the main setter, and Kaci Pierce and Kinsey Lindner have played their roles.

“They’re really focused on what we’re doing and what we can do to cause trouble for other teams and what we can do to do the best we can do down there,” Nordby said.

The result is a team that Nordby believes has been playing at a higher level all season long.