Unbridled Optimism: S-E-M teams buoyed by wealth of experience

S-E-M’s boys have a history of narrow losses in the state playoffs that have prevented them from qualifying for the state tournament.
This year might be different. The Mustangs graduated only one senior from last year’s 11-8 team. That senior just happened to be Hub Territory Athlete of the Year Carson Rohde, who averaged 14 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
Back are junior guard Creyton Line (6-0), junior post player Jayson Guthard (6-4), junior guard Noah Eggleston (6-1), junior post Kellen Eggleston (6-2) and senior guard Tucker Whitesel (6-0).
Line was a second-team All-Fort Kearny Conference selection last year, averaging 14 points and five rebounds per game. Kellen Eggleston averaged 11 points per game.
“Returning most of our starters, we are expecting an exciting season,” said coach Darby Line, who is in his eighth year as head coach. “Our guys have worked really hard in the offseason to improve skills and become strong.
“Competing against some of the best teams in the state this summer should have made us a more confident team and mentally tougher. Our schedule will be competitive, but we hope to improve on last year’s record.”
S-E-M’s postseason schedule will be a little more competitive this year, too, as the Mustangs move up to Class D1.
Girls Basketball
Ditto.
The S-E-M girls are in the same boat as the Mustang boys — loads of returning experience, lots of high hopes and a step up to Class D1.
“We have a great group coming back this year,” fourth-year coach John Rohde said. “We had a good summer with some great improvement, we just need to put it all together each game.
“We are excited to get rolling this year and we look forward to a great season.”
The Mustangs return four starters and three other letter winners from last year’s 11-9 team.
Starters returning are senior guard Abbie Rohde (5-4), senior guard Faith Hernandez (5-6), senior post Adi McFarland (6-0) and sophomore forward Mikah O’Neill (5-10).
O’Neill averaged 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last year. Hernandez chipped in 9.2 points per game.
Other returning letter winners are senior post Audrey Reiter (6-0), senior guard Mattie Beattie (5-4) and sophomore post player Jeanna Claflin (5-10).
Wrestling
Numbers are increasing in the Mustang wrestling room. So are the number of dual meets on the schedule as S-E-M will compete for team honors.
“The team will be relying on its three seniors this year to show some leadership throughout the season,” third-year coach Jake Padrnos said. “We are coming into this season with a good number of returning varsity wrestlers and have the chance to get several wrestlers from the freshman class looking to earn varsity spots and gain a lot of varsity mat time.”
The Mustangs return two state qualifiers, including a medalist — senior heavyweight Brendon Hall, who placed fifth.
Also back is senior Reece Jones, a state qualifier at 138 pounds.
Other lettermen are senior Ashton Nichols (170 pounds), junior Ethan Atkins, sophomore Clark Padrnos and sophomore Navarre Plagmann.
“This season we are excited for the chance to compete in several more duals that we added to our schedule. It will be exciting to see how the year of experience and all of the work that the team put in throughout the summer will pay off for this group,” coach Padrnos said.