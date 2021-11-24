Unbridled Optimism: S-E-M teams buoyed by wealth of experience

S-E-M’s boys have a history of narrow losses in the state playoffs that have prevented them from qualifying for the state tournament.

This year might be different. The Mustangs graduated only one senior from last year’s 11-8 team. That senior just happened to be Hub Territory Athlete of the Year Carson Rohde, who averaged 14 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Back are junior guard Creyton Line (6-0), junior post player Jayson Guthard (6-4), junior guard Noah Eggleston (6-1), junior post Kellen Eggleston (6-2) and senior guard Tucker Whitesel (6-0).

Line was a second-team All-Fort Kearny Conference selection last year, averaging 14 points and five rebounds per game. Kellen Eggleston averaged 11 points per game.

“Returning most of our starters, we are expecting an exciting season,” said coach Darby Line, who is in his eighth year as head coach. “Our guys have worked really hard in the offseason to improve skills and become strong.

“Competing against some of the best teams in the state this summer should have made us a more confident team and mentally tougher. Our schedule will be competitive, but we hope to improve on last year’s record.”