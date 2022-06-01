Two Storm players win top USHL honors for 2021-22 season

KEARNEY — The USHL awarded two Tri-City Storm players honors for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, naming Jeremy Wilmer the USHL Forward of the Year, and Mitchell Miller USHL Defenseman and Player of the Year.

The league awards were voted on by club General Managers after each club nominates their players for awards.

Miller’s 83 points were by far the most from any USHL defenseman, scoring 26 more than his closest competitor, and setting new single-season USHL records for defensemen. His 39 goals set a new franchise record and tied for the USHL lead while being 13 goals ahead of the next defenseman.

He also stepped up in big moments, scoring a franchise-record 10 game-winning goals.

“I had a couple of goals I set for myself before the season started, one of which was becoming the USHL’s Player of the Year, so it is very awesome that I achieved that goal.” Miller said. “I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, and everyone who made this award achievable.”

Miller is the second player in Storm history to win both awards. Former Storm defenseman and current Philadelphia Flyer Ronnie Attard took home both in the 2018-19 season.

“It is hard to do what he did as a defenseman, let alone be the dominant player he was throughout the season. His performance this season was certainly one of, if not the best, I have seen in a defensemen in junior hockey in my 20 years, and he is every bit deserving of receiving these two awards today.” Tri-City Storm general manager Jason Koehler said.

Miller, who turns 21 this year, will have the opportunity to sign with an NHL team or return to college hockey. The Arizona Coyotes drafted Miller with the 111th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, but later renounced the pick because of a 2016 assault charge of racist bullying toward a developmentally disabled Black classmate. The University of North Dakota hockey team dismissed Miller a day later, and he returned to the sport a year later with the Storm. He had previously played for the Storm in the 2019-20 season, scoring 33 points in 44 games and making the All-Star team. Throughout his two years with the Storm, Miller won USHL Defenseman of the Week seven times.

Wilmer’s season also featured record-setting statistics. His 73 assists were the highest single-season total in USHL history, and were 13 more than the next-closest player. He finished with 98 points on the season, placing third in USHL history.

“Jeremy is a student of the game and put as much time and effort into his personal development as any player I have ever coached,” Storm head coach Anthony Noreen said. “Our staff is proud of him and happy for both he and his family that he was recognized for the year he had”

On the power play, his skills were particularly useful. Wilmer topped the league in power-play assists with 30 and placed second with 36 power-play points. His performance remained strong in the Clark Cup playoffs, tying for the team lead with eight points. In his two previous USHL seasons, Wilmer earned just 30 points in his time with the United States National Team Development Program before breaking out in his debut year with the Storm.

Wilmer will take his talents to the college level, playing for Boston University.

“Boston University will be getting a weapon next season, and we thank Jeremy for his contributions to the Storm this season and wish him all the best in his hockey future at the college and professional levels.” Koehler said.