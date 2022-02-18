Two Hub Territory girls advance to state wrestling semifinals

OMAHA — Two Hub Territory girls have qualified for tonight’s semifinals in the first sanctioned Nebraksa High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament in Omaha.
Lexington’s Fransisca Walsh takes a 26-2 record into the semifinals at 107 pounds.
Amherst’s Reagen Gallaway, undefeated for three years, has a 35-0 record this season at 138 pounds.
Gallaway needed only nine seconds to pin Lake McClure of Ogallala in her first match.Walsh also won with a pin in 1:54.
Gallaway and Walsh earned first-round byes as district champions.
Four other Hub Territory wrestlers — Michaela Bivainis and Taleah Thomas of Amherst and Aliena Osterbuhr and Savannah Koch of Minden — won their first-round matches but lost in the quarterfinals.