Two Bearcats, one Class C wrestler to compete in finals tonight

Updtated at 6:20 p.m. with results of late medall matches
OMAHA — Kearney High’s Archer Heelan and Beau Hostler have advanced to the state finals in their weight classes at the Nebraska State High School Wrestling Championships in Omaha.
Heelan pinned Adrian Bice of Columbus in his 113-pound semifinal match this morning while Hostler upset defending state champion Tyler Antoniak of Millard South in overtime to advance to the 145-pound final.
Heelan pinned Bice, last year’s 106-pound runner-up, seven seconds into the second period. He will meet Lincoln East’s Brandon Baustert in tonight’s championship. Baustert placed second at 113 pounds last year and is this year’s Heartland Athletic Conference champion.
Hostler and Antoniak battled to a 1-1 tie in regulation, but in sudden victory, Hostler earned a penalty point and an escape to win 3-1. He will face Grand Island’s Brody Arrants in tonight’s finals.
Wednesday, Heelan won his first match by pin then decisioned Grand Island’s Juan Pedro, 3-0, in the quarterfinals.
Hostler (145) also pinned his first-round opponent then decisioned Ryan Fox of North Platte 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
Kearney went 2-5 in the quarterfinals after going 7-3 in the first round.
The Bearcats’ Perry Swarm (126), Carter Abels (182) and Dario Rodriguez (220) also won by pinning their first-round matches while Cisco Revis (132) and Gage Ferguson (152) won by major decisions.
In the quarterfinals, Swarm and Rivas were pinned by undefeated opponents. Ferguson, Abels and Rodriguez lost by decisions.
In the wrestlebacks, Ferguson battled back to place fourth, Carter Abels finished fifth and Rodriguez finished fifth.
In the team race, Kearney enters the finals tied with Norfolk for fourth place behind Millard South, North Platte and Grand Island.
The Bearcats and Panthers trail the Islanders by 19 points and lead sixth-place Papillion-La Vista by two points.
Spartans’ Slingsby a finalist
In Class D, seven Hub Territory wrestlers participated in the semifinals but only Ansley/Litchfield’s Cooper Slingsby advanced to tonight’s championship.
Slingsby (42-4) defeated Fullerton’s Brett Bridger 1-0 in the semifinals and will face Sandhills/Thedford’s Reece Zutavern (47-1) in the championship. Zutavern won his semifinal over Pleasanton’s Chase Pawloski 8-3.
In other semifinals:
-- Shelton’s Sebastian Sauceda lost by technical fall to undefeated Eli Lanham of Plainview at 106 pounds,
-- Axtell’s Jacob Fox lost by decision to undefeated Hunter Bennett of Elkhorn Valley at 113 pounds.
-- Elm Creek’s Xavier Perez lost to Thayer Central’s Dominic Stewart, 10-6, at 145 pounds.
-- Ansley/Litchfield’s Hunter Arehart was pinned by Hi-Line’s Conner Schutz in an All-Fort Kearny Conference clash at 170 pounds.
--S-E-M’s Brendon Hall was pinned by Summerland’s Logan Mueller at 285 pounds.
In medal matches, Sauceda, Fox finished third,
Perez and Ansley/Litchfield's Kolby Larson finished fourth.
Hunter Arehart, Pawloski and Hall placed fifth