Two Bearcats, one Class C wrestler to compete in finals tonight

Updtated at 6:20 p.m. with results of late medall matches

OMAHA — Kearney High’s Archer Heelan and Beau Hostler have advanced to the state finals in their weight classes at the Nebraska State High School Wrestling Championships in Omaha.

Heelan pinned Adrian Bice of Columbus in his 113-pound semifinal match this morning while Hostler upset defending state champion Tyler Antoniak of Millard South in overtime to advance to the 145-pound final.

Heelan pinned Bice, last year’s 106-pound runner-up, seven seconds into the second period. He will meet Lincoln East’s Brandon Baustert in tonight’s championship. Baustert placed second at 113 pounds last year and is this year’s Heartland Athletic Conference champion.

Hostler and Antoniak battled to a 1-1 tie in regulation, but in sudden victory, Hostler earned a penalty point and an escape to win 3-1. He will face Grand Island’s Brody Arrants in tonight’s finals.

Wednesday, Heelan won his first match by pin then decisioned Grand Island’s Juan Pedro, 3-0, in the quarterfinals.

Hostler (145) also pinned his first-round opponent then decisioned Ryan Fox of North Platte 6-4 in the quarterfinals.