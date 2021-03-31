Tuesday's track roundup: KCHS girls take second at GICC track meet

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic’s girls finished second Tuesday at the Grand Island Central Catholic Track and Field Invitational.

Hastings St. Cecilia won the team title with 100 points while the Stars scored 93.

Kearney Catholic’s Ashley Keck won the 100-meter dash, the 100-meter high hurdles and ran a leg on the Stars’ winning 4x400 relay.

Rosalyn Roggash won the 200 and the triple jump and ran on the relay. Ashlyn Wischmeier won the 800 and ran on the relay. And Margaret Haarber won the high jump.

On the boys side, Kearney Catholic finished sixth with Logan O’Brien winning the discus.

Bertrand boys win at Elwood

ELWOOD — Bertrand boys and South Loup girls won the team titles at the Hi-Line Invitational in Elwood.

Bertrand’s Ethan Klingenberg won the 100- and 200-meter dashes (11.1, 23.0 seconds), Southwest’s Jacob O’Dea won the 1,600 (4:58.8) and 3,200 (10:53.0), Loomis’ Cristian Blincow won the shot put (43-0) and discus (125-5) and Bertrand’s Owen Kaps won the triple jump (40-1 1/4) and pole vault (13-0).