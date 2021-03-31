Tuesday's track roundup: KCHS girls take second at GICC track meet

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic’s girls finished second Tuesday at the Grand Island Central Catholic Track and Field Invitational.
Hastings St. Cecilia won the team title with 100 points while the Stars scored 93.
Kearney Catholic’s Ashley Keck won the 100-meter dash, the 100-meter high hurdles and ran a leg on the Stars’ winning 4x400 relay.
Rosalyn Roggash won the 200 and the triple jump and ran on the relay. Ashlyn Wischmeier won the 800 and ran on the relay. And Margaret Haarber won the high jump.
On the boys side, Kearney Catholic finished sixth with Logan O’Brien winning the discus.
Bertrand boys win at Elwood
ELWOOD — Bertrand boys and South Loup girls won the team titles at the Hi-Line Invitational in Elwood.
Bertrand’s Ethan Klingenberg won the 100- and 200-meter dashes (11.1, 23.0 seconds), Southwest’s Jacob O’Dea won the 1,600 (4:58.8) and 3,200 (10:53.0), Loomis’ Cristian Blincow won the shot put (43-0) and discus (125-5) and Bertrand’s Owen Kaps won the triple jump (40-1 1/4) and pole vault (13-0).
In the girls’ events, South Loup’s Landyn Cole was the only double winner, taking the gold medals in the 1,600 (6:09.5) and 3,200 (13:12.6).
Two double winners lead Axtell boys to title at Kenesaw Invitational, Shelton girls second
KENESAW — Axtell’s boys easily won the Kenesaw Invitational team title on Tuesday. The Wildcats scored 147 points to runner-up Doniphan-Trumbull’s 103. Axtell’s Calvin Johnson won the 400 (54.41) and the 800 (2:08.00) and Jaron Bergstrom won the 1,600 (5:05.65) and the 3,200 (10:50.90). The Wildcats Aaron Skaggs (110-meter high hurdles),
Qwentin Kappelman (pole vault) and 4x400 relay also claimed gold medals.
Shelton’s girls finished second to Doniphan-Trumbull with Alia Gomez winning the 800, Addison Burr the 300-meter hurdles, Dru Niemak the high jump and Emmilly Berglund the discus.