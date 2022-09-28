Tuesday’s Hub Territory Volleyball Highlights

» Shelton (18-1) continued its dominance with wins over Overton and Giltner. The Bulldogs squeezed by the Eagles 25-22, 9-25, 25-22 with Dru Niemack piercing the Eagles with 18 kills while Jalyn Branson had nine. Shelton then beat Giltner 25-7, 25-14 with Niemack having nine kills and Branson seven.

» Overton bounced back with a 25-13, 25-10 win over Giltner. In the two matches for Overton, Natalie Wood had combined 22 total kills and Jolee Ryan had 21.

» Axtell (15-4) defeated Bertrand 25-11, 25-13, 25-12. Statistics were not available for the match. Lexie Eckhoff led the Wildcats with 18 kills and five blocks, and Audrey Nelson had three aces. Brooklyn Evans had six kills for Bertrand and Katelyn Evans had five.

» Doniphan-Trumbull snuck by Ravenna 17-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-27, 15-9. For the Cardinals, Charlee Richter led the way with 17 kills, while Addie Fay added on eight kills and 25 digs. Statistics for Ravenna were not available.

» Lexington’s losing streak extended to six matches as the team was swept by Aurora 18-25, 20-25, 19-25.

» Arapahoe came away with a 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 25-22 win over Loomis. For Loomis, Sadie Maloley had 14 kills and 25 digs, with Autumn Holt adding nine kills and three serving aces.

» S-E-M beat Medicine-Valley 25-13, 25-16, 25-9 to move its record to 15-4. Statistics were not available for the match.

» Amherst (17-3) defeated Southern Valley 25-13, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21. The Broncos will play in a triangular on Thursday against Wilcox-Hildreth and Loomis.

» Wilcox-Hildreth got its fourth win of the season, beating Harvard 25-23, 25-19. Claire Ortgiesen had nine service aces and Sarah Jensen had nine kills to lead the Falcons, who also lost to Silver Lake 25-11, 25-15.