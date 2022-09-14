Tuesdays' Hub Territory Volleyball Highlights

— Amherst maintained its perfect record with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 win over Sumner-Eddyville-Miller. Hannah Herrick scored 15 kills and hit .324 for the Broncos. Katy Prickett added 11 kills. For the Mustangs, Mikah O'Neill had eight kills and four blocks and Taryn Arbuthnot had seven kills.

— Shelton's Dru Niemack went over the 1,000 career kill mark with 13 in a 25-11, 25-17 win over Wilcox-Hildreth and she hit .393 with 16 kills in a 29-27, 25-13 win over Axtell. Jalyn Branson pounded 10 kills for Shelton (11-1) in the win over Axtell. Makenna Willis had 23 set assists and three ace serves against the Falcons.

— Axtell's Lexie Eckhoff had eight. kills and five ace serves as the Wildcats defeated Wilcox-Hildreth 25-11, 25-17. She also had 12 kills in the loss to Shelton.

— Overton (9-1) swept Maxwell 25-11, 25-11, 25-9, holding the Wildcats to eight total kills. The Eagles' JoLee Ryan and Natalie Wood had 14 kills apiece.

— Gibbon fell to Doniphan-Trumbull 25-20, 25-17 with the Buffaloes' Emma Kucera scoring seven kills while Hadley Davis and Kristen Holcomb had five kills each.Iliana Almazon had five ace serves. Davis had five kills and two blocks in a 25-22, 25-14 loss to Central City.

— Jalen Kent had 16 kills and Erin Johnson added 14 to lead Cambridge (8-1) to a 25-9, 25-15, 25-12 win over Loomis. Sadie Maloley had nine kills to lead Loomis.