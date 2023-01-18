Tuesday's Hub Territory highlights

GIRLS

JoLee Ryan scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Overton to a 64-26 win over Hi-Line. Natalie Wood followed with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles and Ella Luther scored 14 points as Overton improved to 12-3.

Ravenna (14-1) survived a slow start to beat Sutton 43-28. Tori Sklenar led the Bluejays with 17 points and six steals. Kennedy Hurt contributed 10 points and six rebounds.

S-E-M improved to 11-0 with a 69-35 win over Anselmo-Merna. Mikah O’Neill led the Mustangs with 25 points and Taryn Arbuthnot added 13. Shaylyn Safranek led the Coyotes with 10 points.

BOYS

Loomis had three players score in double figures in a 56-50 win over Southwest. Ben Trompke led the Wolves with 15 points. Wes Trompke added 14. And Cale Nelson chipped in 12.