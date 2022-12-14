Tuesday's Hub Territory Highlights

WrestlingKearney Gold JV won the Axtell Invitational, crowning three champions: Jared Small (106 pounds), Haydon Arrents (113) and Braxton Robinson (120). Wilcox-Hildreth’s Brody Patterson (132), Axtell’s Taaron Lavicky (170) and Lexington JV’s Jesse Arevalo (285) also won their weight classes.

Grand Island won the 12-team girls tournament at Axtell with Minden second. Hub Territory champions included Minden’s Mya Hofaker (105), Sonny Sowles (115), Aliena Osterbuhr (120), Amelia Jacobsen (155) and Savannah Koch (235); Amherst’s Carsyn McBride (110) and Reagan Gallaway (140); Overton’s Sydnie Brown (130); Ansley/Litchfield’s Jocelyn Abriz (170); and Lexington’s Tatiana Guerrero (190).

Girls BasketballOverton bounced back from its first loss of the season to beat Anselmo-Merna 58-30. JoLee Ryan had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles and Ashlyn Florell netted 12 points.

Wilcox-Hildreth rolled to a 39-16 win over Red Cloud with Sarah Jensen scoring 15 points for the Falcons who improved to 3-2.

Boys BasketballWes Trompke scored 18 points and Cale Nelson added 13 to lead Loomis to a 60-40 win over Cambridge.