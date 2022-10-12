Tuesday’s Hub Territory volleyball highlights

Lincoln Pius X 3, Kearney 0: Lincoln Pius X dominated Kearney High 25-12, 25-12, 25-14. For the Thunderbolts, senior Lanie Brott led the team with 16 kills, nine digs and one serving ace. Gia Miller tacked on nine kills and Faith Venable added seven. Statistics were not available for KHS.

Minden 3, Cozad 0: Minden continued its hot streak with a 25-6, 25-14, 25-14 sweep of Cozad. Mattie Kamery compiled 12 kills, five aces, a block and 13 assists for the Whippets. Myla Emery had nine kills, 11 assists and four aces.

Shelton 2, Cross County 0: Shelton crushed Cross County 25-21, 25-12 as Dru Niemack delivered 16 kills and Kenna Willis had two ace serves to go with 28 set assists.

Shelton 2, Hampton 0: Dru Niemack and Sidney Gegg had six kills each and three other players had four kills apiece as Shelton (24-1) defeated Hampton 25-2, 25-10.

Elm Creek 2, Wilcox-Hildreth 0: Elm Creek edged Wilcox-Hildreth 25-20, 25-13 in the consolation portion of the FKC Tournament. Halle Knapp led the Buffs with eight kills and Ashley Bauer added seven. Both had two blocks and Bauer had three ace serves. Emma Donley had five kills, an ace and a block for the Falcons.