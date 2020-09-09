Tuesday night's Hub Territory Volleyball Leaders

--Wilcox-Hildreth scored 15 kills en route to a 25-11, 25-10 win over Northern Valley, Kansas. Natalie Billington led the way with seven kills while Claire Ortgiesen had four. Brooke Quadhamer led the Falcons at the net with six kills.
--Bertrand’s Sadie Maloley tallied 15 kills and Johanna Ford had 12 as the Vikings beat Amherst 25-18, 12-25, 25-19, 25-23. Ford also had four blocks and Jordan Hilmer had four ace serves.
--Pleasanton scored on 45 kills, seven ace serves and 10 blocks to beat Anselmo-Merna 25-15, 25-16, 25-9. Katy Lindner scored 13 kills and three blocks. Belle Paitz had 10 kills and a block. Chelsea Fisher finished with eight kills and five blocks.
--Elm Creek edged Franklin 29-27, 25-18 with Ashley Brown smashing 12 kills and putting down two blocks. Avery Sindt had six kills and a block. Brown also had 10 kills in the Buffs’ 25-13, 25-23 win over Southern Valley. Brown and Whitney Bauer, had four ace serves apiece. Bauer was the top setter with 13 assists.
--Lexie Eckoff had four ace serves, 10 kills and two blocks to lead Axtell to a 21-25, 25-15, 25-20 win over S-E-M. Jessie Bertrand and Jacey Smidt added five kills each and Audrey Nelson had 24 wet assists.
--Overton’s Haley Fleischman and Rachel Ecklund teamed up to lead the Eagles to a 30-28, 25-19 win over Axtell. Fleischman had 12 kills, two aces and two blocks and Ecklund, who hit .400, had 11 kills and a block. Axtell’s Audrey Nelson had two aces, four kills and 14 assists. Lexie Eckoff had six kills.
--Rachel Ecklund had nine kills, Haley Fleischman eight kills and JoLee Ryan had seven in Overton’s 25-13, 25-14 win over S-E-M. Ecklund also had three ace serves.
--Loomis was held to 13 kills in a 25-15, 25-15 loss to Maywood-Hayes Center. Hanna Stewart led Loomis with six kills. The Wolves bounced back to beat Arapahoe 25-10, 25-17 with Georgia Crandall serving up five aces and Caitlyn Wahls and Samantha Schemper scoring four kills each. Wahls also had two blocks.
--Kennedy Hurt pounded seven kills and Tori Sklenar had five to lead Ravenna to a 25-13, 25-19 win over Arcadia/Loup City at the Ravenna Triangular. Callie Coulter contributed three blocks. In a 25-13, 25-16 loss to unbeaten St. Paul, Hurt had three kills.
