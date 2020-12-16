Tuesday night's Hub Territory basketball leaders

Highlights from Tuesday night’s Hub Territory basketball games were compiled by the Hub Sports team from reports provided by the coaches:

BOYS

-- Brett Mahony netted 18 points, 15 in the first half, as Kearney Catholic defeated Ravenna 64-28. The Stars held the Bluejays to five points in the first half and the running clock rule took effect early in the second half. Mahony was the only KCHS player in double figures but 11 others scored. Chase Lockhorn led Ravenna with 12 points.

-- Wilcox-Hildreth overcame a slow start to beat Red Cloud, 53-35. The Falcons’ rally included a 27-14 margin in the second half. Gavin Sheen led the Falcons with 17 points, Harvey Beck added 14 points and Trey Wenburg scored 10. Beck also had nine rebounds. Ben Ely led Red Cloud with 13 points.

-- Central City, led by Jackson McGinnis with 22 points, had three players score in double figures as the Bison defeated Minden 69-55. Carter Harsin led the Whippets with 19 points.

GIRLS

-- Allyson Larson scored 14 points and had 12 rebounds and Kennedy Hurt contributed 12 points as Ravenna defeated Kearney Catholic 47-32. The Stars, plagued by 23% shooting, were led by Ashley Keck with 17 points and 11 rebounds.