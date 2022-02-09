 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday night girls, boys basketball highlights
Tuesday night girls, boys basketball highlights

Kennedy Hurt
Eldon Holmes, Kearney Hub

GIRLS

- Class C-2 No. 2-ranked Bridgeport overcame a slow start and the absence of leading scorers Ruthie Loomis-Goltl and Olivia Loomis-Goltl to defeat Amherst 39-37. Grace Dean led the Bulldogs with 10 points. Tenley Hadwiger led Amherst with 12 points, 10 in the first quarter when the Broncos took an 18-9 lead.

- St. Paul doubled down on its LouPlatte Conference championship victory over Ravenna by defeating the Bluejays 41-27 Tuesday evening. The Wildcats’ Olivia Poppert had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Tori Sklenar led Ravenna with 14 points.

- S-E-M bounced back from its Fort Kearny Conference championship game loss to beat Twin Loup 47-36. Mikah O’Neill set the pace for the Mustangs with 22 points. Faith Hernandez chipped in 10 points. Adi McFarland grabbed 11 rebounds.

- Kenzie Scheele scored 16 points and Maeli Meier added 10 as Overton defeated Wilcox-Hildreth 42-36. Sarah Jensen and Madison Bunger scored 10 points each for Wilcox-Hildreth.

BOYS

- Quinn Johnson and Shay Swanson combined for 52 points to lead Loomis to a 68-50 win over Axtell. Johnson had 27 points, including four 3-pointers, and Swanson netted 25 points. Calvin Johnson paced Axtell with 15 points, Brennan Runge followed with 12 and Carson Lindau scored 10.

