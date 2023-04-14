MINDEN — The Minden boys won Friday’s Marsh Beck Invitational Track Meet while the Whippet girls shared the team title with Adams Central.

The Patriots and Whippets scored 170 points each with Kearney High JV third with 85 points.

In the boys standings, Minden tallied 152 points, Adams Central 130 and Kearney JV 124. Six schools participated in the meet.

Minden’s Makenna Starkey was one of the standout performers in the meet as she won the 400-meter dash (1 minute, 1.87 seconds), the 800 (2:39.70) and the high jump (5-foot-2). She also anchored Minden’s winning 4x400-meter relay.

Teammates Mattie Kamery won the 100-meter high hurdles (15.55) and Priscilla Madriz-Navarrete won the triple jump (32-3¾).

In the boys’ competition, Minden’s Carter Harsin won the 800 (2:10.60), Caden Jameson won the 1,600 (4:59.57), Koltdyn Heath won the pole vault (11-8), Bronson Glanzer won the triple jump (38-0½) and Austin Lutkemeier won the discus (123-3).

For Kearney High boys, Kellen Denney won the 300-meter low hurdles (45.33) and Luke Brachle won the high jump (5-4).

Olivia Gaasch claimed a gold medal in the 1,600 for the KHS girls (6:02.78).

Team races go down to the wire at BertrandBERTRAND — Team scoring went down to the wire at the Jerry Stine Invitational Friday afternoon in Bertrand.

Loomis girls edged Southern Valley 87-85 to win the 10-team meet. Mullen edged Bertrand 86-85 to win the boys’ division.

Zeigh Booe in the 300-meter low hurdles (51.92), Chloe Anderson in the shot put (36-2¾) and Jorjanna High in the pole vault (8-6) were the Wolves’ only gold medalists.

Overton’s Adysen McCarter went home with four gold medals after winning the 100 (13.19), the 200 (26.48) and the triple jump (36-1). She also anchored the Eagles’ winning 4x400 relay.

Other Hub Territory winners were Wilcox-Hildreth’s Katelyn Bunger in the 100-meter high hurdles (17.77) and S-E-M’s Taryn Arbuthnot in the long jump (15-10).

In the boys’ division, Bertrand couldn’t overcome Mullen and Clayton Moore, who won the 110-meter high hurdles, the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and the long jump.

The Vikings were led by Marcus Hernandez, who won the 1,600 (5:01.89) and 3,200 (10:50.31) and finished second to teammate Owen Kaps (13-6) in the pole vault.

Loomis’ Clayton Meyer won the shot put (48-7) and the discus (149-7) while Overton’s Hayden Muirhead won the 800 (2:17.70) and William Kulhanek won the triple jump (42-2).