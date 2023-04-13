OMAHA — Kearney High girls won the Jo Dusatko Invitational hosted by Omaha Central on Thursday.

The Bearcats scored 108 points with runner-up Lincoln Southeast scoring 82.5. Millard West claimed the boys championship with 109 points to runner-up Omaha Central's 74.

Kearney's boys finished seventh in the 12-team meet with 44 points.

The KHS girls came away with three gold-medal performances. Haidyn Skeen claimed the top spot in the discus with a throw of 125 feet, 2 inches. Kyah Hazard placed first in the pole vault (10-6) and the 4x800 relay team of Darin Brockmeier, Alyssa Bauer, Dawson Kreycik and Ava Moore posted a winning time of 10 minutes, 29.21 seconds.

Skeen also placed third in the shot put with teammate Avery Franzen second (38-4½).

Abigail Burger in the 1,600 (5:34.01) and the 4x400 relay finished second while Blaire May in the 800, Sam Stava in the 1,600, Kelsey Hatcher in the 300-meter low hurdles and Alexa Jacobsen in the discus finished third.

For the Kearney High boys, running without several top performers who are at the Kansas Relays, saw Fredrick Harbols with the high jump (6-2), Baker Bertrand finish second in the shot put (49-3) and Sam Nachtigal finish second in the pole vault (13-0).

KCHS girls second at Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG — McCook edged Kearney Catholic 85-81 to win the girls team title at the 11-team Dutch Zorn Invitational at Gothenburg.

Kearney Catholic freshman Hazel Haarberg won the 100 (12.34), 200 (25.28) and long jump (17-6¾). She also anchored the 4x100 relay that won with a time of 49.77 time.

Margaret Haarberg, who won the high jump (5-4), Payton Dzingle, who won the 400 (1:01.46), and Alyssa Onnen, who was second in the pole vault (11-6) also ran on the relay.

Holdrege's Bradie Medina won the pole vault, also clearing 11-6, and Lexington's Reese Kuecker won the triple jump (34-8½)

In the boys' events, Kearney Catholic's Brant Christner threw 51-1 to win the shot put.

Axtell boys roll to win at Ravenna

RAVENNA — The Axtell boys won all but three events on the track on their way to a convincing win at the Ravenna Invitational.

The Wildcats scored 162 points to runner-up Centura's 124. In the girls' division, Doniphan-Trumbull took first place with 152 points and Axtell was second with 133.

Winning golf medals for the Axtell boys were: Cooper Miller in the 200 (23.78), Keyton Cole in the 400 (53.63), Luc Lopez in the 800 (2:10.53), Zach Arner in the 1,600 (4:55.69), Tyler Hanson in the 3,200 (11:43.51), Jake Halvorsen in the 110-meter high hurdles (15.90) and Brandt Modlin in the high jump (5-6).

The Wildcats also won the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Other Hub Territory winners included Amherst's Wyatt Anderson in the shot put (40-7), Nolan Eloe in the long jump (20-1½) and Reilly Fisher in the triple jump (38-10), and Ravenna's Gavin Standage in the discus (138-4).

Ravenna's Josey Moore and Axtell's Lexie Eckhoff and Kassidy Wehrer were double winners in the girls' division. Moore swept the 1,600 (6:13.19) and 3,200 (13:31.18) while Eckhoff won the shot put (33-8¾) and the discus (99-3). Wehrer's gold medals came in the 200 (27.79) and triple jump (33-8).

The only other winner from the Hub Territory was Amherst's Josee Tesmer in the 800 (2:38.29).