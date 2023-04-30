COLUMBUS — Freshman Alyssa Onnen won three individual events and ran on a winning relay to lead Kearney Catholic's girls to the team championship at Saturday's Centennial Conference track championships in Columbus.

Onnen broke the school record while winning the pole vault, clearing 12 feet. She also jumped 17-1¼ to win the long jump and 36-4 to win the triple jump.

She joined Margaret and Hazel Haarberg and Payton Dzingle on the winning 4x100-meter relay team.

Dzingle also won the 400 (59.99) and Margaret Haarberg won the high jump (5-3) to add to the Stars' gold medal collection.

The team needed every one of them as they edged Bishop Neumann by a point, 114-113, in the team race.

The Kearney Catholic boys has a big day in the field events to finish third in the team race. Bishop Neumann claimed the team title with 95.33 points compared to 95 for Columbus Scotus. The Stars netted 87 points.

While Kearney Catholic didn't have a gold medalist, the Stars earned silver medals in when Brandt Christner was second in the shot put (51-7), Logan Roggasch took second in the discus (149-7), Zebediah Black finished second in the long jump (21-11) and the 4x400 relay earning silver medals with Black, Isaiah Gaunt, Owen Axmann and Carson Murphy carrying the baton.

Minden girls third in SWC

McCOOK — McCook swept the boys and girls championships at the Southwest Conference track championships with Gothenburg second in both divisions. Minden claimed third place in the girls team standings.

Sophomore Makenna Starkey was the only Minden girl to claim a gold medal, winning the high jup (5-2).

Carson Harsin won the boys 800 (2:08.5).

For Holdrege, Ella Jacobson won the shot put (38-6½) and Kaitlyn Jewett won the pole vault (11-0).

Shelton girls first, boys second in TVC

The Shelton girls compiled 141 points to Deshler's 103 to win the Twin Valley Conference track and field championships at Franklin.

Kenesaw won the boys' championship with 82 points. Shelton finished second with 75 and Deshler was third with 72.

Erin Gegg and Emmilly Berglund were double winners for the Shelton girls. Gegg, a freshman, won the 400 (1:03.60) and the 800 (2:39.93). Berglund, a senior, won the shot put (40-3) and the discus (125-6).

Gegg also ran on the Bulldogs' winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.

For the Shelton boys, Ben Myers won the high jump (5-8) and Will Stewart claimed the gold medal in the pole vault (9-0).