Track athletes go toe-to-toe with heat, raging winds at Lexington Invitaitonal

LEXINGTON — Athletes from 20 schools competed at the Don Bader Invitational in Lexington on Friday, where they battled through 90-degree temperatures and winds over 30 mph.

While the weather played a major role, some athletes overcame it.

Kearney Catholic senior Ashley Keck had a successful day in the conditions, getting first in the 300-meter low hurdles. Her time of 50.64 seconds was more than 1.5 seconds faster than the second-place runner.

“I had to fight more on the front stretch because that wind was insane and the dirt in your eyes was crazy,” Keck said. “But it felt really good to win this race today, I hadn’t won a 300 hurdle race this year yet.”

Keck also utilized the wind at her back and jumped 17 feet, 3 ¾ inches in the long jump, a new personal best. The leap earned her a fourth-place finish in the event.

This season is Keck’s first time getting back into the long jump since her freshman year.

“This is my fourth meet doing long jump (this season) and it felt really good to get 17 (feet) and even a little bit more,” she said.

On the boys’ side, Kearney High’s Kaden Miller finished second in the 400 and long jump. This was Miller’s first time running the 400 this season and he finished in 54.03 seconds. His jump of 21-11 ¼ was only a quarter of an inch behind first-place finisher Cameron Leeling from Sidney.

Moving forward, Miller just wants to continue improving in his events.

“I don’t have any specific goals,” he said. “I just want to keep improving on PRs and, as the weather gets warmer, try to get faster and the times and jumps will only get better.”

Along with his two individual events, the Bearcats’ 4x100 team — Rian Green, Miller, Zander Reuling and Mathieu Dompko — finished first in 43.65 seconds. It was a performance that made Miller feel good.

“I thought it was a great day, with the wind and the weather especially,” Miller said. “In practice we’ve been dealing with it all week, but for our whole team to come out here and perform how they did, I think this says a lot about who we are as a team.”

Another standout from the meet was Lexington’s Ian Salazar-Molina, who got first in the 1,600 and 3,200 races. He finished the two-mile run 40 seconds faster than any other athlete, with a time of 10:33.08.

The weather impacted Salazar-Molina’s time, but not his effort, as he sprinted down the track for the final 100 meters of the race.

“It felt amazing,” Salazar-Molina said. “I knew the weather was going to be a big piece, but I didn’t let that get to me… Even though it’s there and you can feel it, I’m just getting done with it and act like it’s not even there.”