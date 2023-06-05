LINCOLN — Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen won the pole vault and finished third in the long jump at the Midwest Night of Stars track meet in Lincoln.

Onnen cleared 11 feet in the pole vault as did Samantha Campos of Lincoln and Katie Jewett of Holdrege. Onnen was declared the winner as she hadn't missed at a lower height. Jewett finished third.

Kearney High's Zack Watson finished second in the boys' pole vault, clearing 13-6.

Shelton's Emmilly Berglund won the girls' shot put with a throw of 40-9. She had three other throws over 40 feet.

In the boys' throws, Kearney High's Cole Brandt finished seventh in the discus (156-5) and eighth in the shot put (50-11).