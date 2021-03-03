Top-seed Pleasanton eliminates Elmwood-Murdock in state quarterfinals, 52-32

LINCOLN — The final score will indicate that the reigning state champs, Pleasanton girls basketball team dominated No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock, but the Knights gave the Bulldogs a run for their money if only briefly.

The Bulldogs were able to put away the Knights, 52-32, in the Class D1 opening round Wednesday and will return to Lincoln to compete in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Championship semifinals for the fourth straight time.

“Credit to the girls. I don’t know what the secret sauce is, I guess,” Pleasanton’s coach Jordan Arensdorf said. “The first game is so important, and if you can get over that first game, it just seems to help the rest of the week. We’ll take one when we get one.”

In the first quarter, the Bulldogs almost looked like they were about to pull away early after a 9-0 run, holding the Knights scoreless and posting a 17-4 lead. Then the Bulldogs took their foot off the gas in the first five minutes in the second quarter after they went on a 7-0 run and Pleasanton’s lead was cut to six.