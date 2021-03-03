Top-seed Pleasanton eliminates Elmwood-Murdock in state quarterfinals, 52-32

LINCOLN — The final score will indicate that the reigning state champs, Pleasanton girls basketball team dominated No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock, but the Knights gave the Bulldogs a run for their money if only briefly.
The Bulldogs were able to put away the Knights, 52-32, in the Class D1 opening round Wednesday and will return to Lincoln to compete in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Championship semifinals for the fourth straight time.
“Credit to the girls. I don’t know what the secret sauce is, I guess,” Pleasanton’s coach Jordan Arensdorf said. “The first game is so important, and if you can get over that first game, it just seems to help the rest of the week. We’ll take one when we get one.”
In the first quarter, the Bulldogs almost looked like they were about to pull away early after a 9-0 run, holding the Knights scoreless and posting a 17-4 lead. Then the Bulldogs took their foot off the gas in the first five minutes in the second quarter after they went on a 7-0 run and Pleasanton’s lead was cut to six.
“We got off to a great start, and we talked about settling down, and I think we settled down a little bit too much at times,” Arensdorf said. “But starting 17-4 is a great start for any team in the state tournament, and we’re clicking on all cylinders, doing a lot of good things, and then we kind of fell asleep for a bit. I reminded the girls that we can’t do that during the state tournament. Everybody is good. The game is not over until the buzzer goes off.”
Kaci Pierce came through in the second quarter with seven straight points to put the Bulldogs back in the double-digit lead. A three-pointer made by Regan Weidorfer ended the first half 29-18.
“This is a group of girls that you’ve got to continue to keep focused,” Arensdorf said. “They are not an emotional group for sure, and when you start the game off 17-4, you would never know that you are up 17-4. So that’s just one of those things where you constantly reminded them to keep plugging away. We’ve got to stay focused. That’s what we talked about in the locker room.”
The Bulldogs got back to pure dominance when they outscored the Knights 15-6 and pushed up a 20-point lead.
Chelsea Fisher had a strong second half as she scored all seven points after hitting two in the first. She was one point and one rebound shy of a double-double at nine points and nine boards. Katelyn Lindner saw double figures as she finished with 10 points. Only three players for Elmwood-Murdock scored and two finished in double figures. Jayden Halferty (15) and Alexis Bacon (14) scored 29 of the Knights’ 32 points. They ended their season with a 12-12 record.
Pierce was the top scorer for Pleasanton with 14 points and six rebounds despite dealing with an ankle injury. Arensdorf was pleased by the senior’s performance and expects her to be ready for the semifinals today (Thursday).
“Kaci looked pretty good this afternoon, and we’ll get her iced up, get some treatment and have to be ready to go tomorrow again,” Arensdorf said.
The Bulldogs will take on the winner of the Archbishop Bergan and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Thursday. If the Bulldogs face fourth-seed Bergan, it will be the second straight year the two meet in the semifinals. Bergan will be led by Lauren Baker, who averages 17.0 points a game. While Humphrey has its post player, Addison Schneider, who will likely go toe-to-toe with Fisher if the two teams meet.
“Humphrey’s got a big girl that is a very similar player to Chelsea,” Arensdorf said. “They’re both juniors, so if that’s the team we are playing, that’s going to be a battle in the post. Bergan has the Baker girl who is really good. She has gotten a lot better since last year from the film that I watched. We’re going to need to be ready.”
Tipoff of the semifinals is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.