Thursday's track roundup: Kearney High sweeps team titles at Omaha Central

OMAHA — Kearney High swept the team championships Thursday at the Jo Dusatko Omaha Central Invitational.

The Bearcat boys edged Millard West 111-104 for the trophy while Kearney’s girls edged Millard West 124-110. Eight boys and nine girls teams participated in the meet at Omaha Burke.

D’Andre Ndugwa was a double winner for the Kearney boys, winning the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.62 seconds and the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 41.64 seconds. Teammate Alex Schall was second in the high hurdles and third in the intermediates while Jack Dahlgren finished in the top six in both races.

Kearney also had a 1-2 finish in the high jump with Richard Harbols clearing 6 feet 2 and Will Vanderbeek clearing 6-0.

Kade Miller and Erhen Smolik won gold medals in the long jump and triple jump, respecively.

Pole vault was the big event for the Kearney High girls as Hannah Hepner, Alleesha Willson and Ashlyn Bespalec went 1-2-3 with Hepner clearing 9-0.

Hannah Godwin also won a gold medal with a personal-best 11:11.49 time in the 3,200. She also finished second in the 1,600 (5:11.10).

Lily Novacek won a pair of silver medals in the shot put (38-9) and discus (117-8).