Thursday's track roundup: Kearney High sweeps team titles at Omaha Central

OMAHA — Kearney High swept the team championships Thursday at the Jo Dusatko Omaha Central Invitational.
The Bearcat boys edged Millard West 111-104 for the trophy while Kearney’s girls edged Millard West 124-110. Eight boys and nine girls teams participated in the meet at Omaha Burke.
D’Andre Ndugwa was a double winner for the Kearney boys, winning the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.62 seconds and the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 41.64 seconds. Teammate Alex Schall was second in the high hurdles and third in the intermediates while Jack Dahlgren finished in the top six in both races.
Kearney also had a 1-2 finish in the high jump with Richard Harbols clearing 6 feet 2 and Will Vanderbeek clearing 6-0.
Kade Miller and Erhen Smolik won gold medals in the long jump and triple jump, respecively.
Pole vault was the big event for the Kearney High girls as Hannah Hepner, Alleesha Willson and Ashlyn Bespalec went 1-2-3 with Hepner clearing 9-0.
Hannah Godwin also won a gold medal with a personal-best 11:11.49 time in the 3,200. She also finished second in the 1,600 (5:11.10).
Lily Novacek won a pair of silver medals in the shot put (38-9) and discus (117-8).
KCHS relay wins at Gothenburg
GOTHENBURG — Lexington boys finished fourth in the team standings while Kearney Catholic’s girls were seventh at the Dutch Zorn Invitational in Gothenburg.
Kearney Catholic’s 4x400 relay team of Rosalyn Roggasch, Grace Oberg, Ashley Keck and Ashlyn Wischmeier won by more than three seconds over runner-up Holdrege, turning in a time of 4:14.12.
Lexington had no winners but Elmer Sotelo and Kevin Parada finished second and third in the 1,600 and Parada was second in the 3,200. Teammate Grayson Strauss was second in the triple jump.
Minden’s Fries double winner on home turf
MINDEN — Minden’s Gage Fries was a double gold-medal winner Thursday at the Marsh Beck Invitational in Minden.
Fries won the 110-meter high hurdles (15.3) and 300-meter intermediate hurdles (41.5) to lead the Whippets’ effort at their home meet. The Whippets also won the 4x400 relay with Konner Verbeck, Fries, Jesse Gruber and Ryan Johnson carrying the baton.
In the girls division, Jessie Hurt won the 1,600 with a personal best of 5:49.4 and Gibbon’s Emma Kucera won the 100-meter hurdles with personal record time of 17.0.
Abby Rehtus of Minden won the triple jump with a mark of 33-1 1/2.
Axtell boys second at Ravenna
RAVENNA — Axtell boys finished second and the Wildcat girls tied Amherst for third at the Ravenna Invitational on Thursday.
Centura won the boys division with 179 points while Axtell scored 142.
Doniphan-Trumbull won the girls division followed by Centura.
Axtell’s Jaron Bergstrom won the 1,600 (4:57.32) and the 3,200 (10:31.23). Teammate Qwentin Kappelmann was second in the 3,200 and won the 800 (2:11.26).
Other Axtell gold medalists were Calvin Johnson in the 400 (54.21), Aaron Skaggs in the 110-meter high hurdles (16.90) and Quinn Bertrand in the 300-meter hurdles (43.86)..
In the girls events, Ravenna’s Shavanna Douglas was a double winner in the 1,600 (5:59.14) and 3,200 (12:23.27),
Amherst’s Tenley Hadwiger (1:02.75) and Hannah Herrick (1:04.34) finished 1-2 in the 400 and ran on the Broncos’ winning 4x400 relay.
Ravenna’s Rowan Havranek won the shot put (33-2) and Kassidy Halvorsen won the triple jump (30-9).
Wood River sweeps Shelton team titles
SHELTON — Wood River won the boys and girls team trophies at Thursday’s Shelton Invitational.
Shelton finished second in the boys team race with Elm Creek third in both divisions.
Hub Territory boys winning gold medals were Elm Creek’s Trey Miner in the triple jump (39-8 3/4) and Dylan Carr in the shot put (42-0) and Shelton’s Steven Snyder in the 3,200 (11:06.5).
On the girls’ side, Shelton’s Addison Burr won the 100-meter high hurdles (16.5), Pleasanton’s Katy Lindner won the triple jump (33-9 3/4) and Elm Creek’s Ashley Brown won the shot put (37-2 3/4), Haley Stone won the discus (111-7) and Samantha Knapp won the pole vault (10-6).