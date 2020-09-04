Thursday's Hub Territory volleyball

LOOMIS — Pleasanton flexed its volleyball muscle Thursday night with a pair of straight-set victories in a triangular involving three ranked teams.
The Bulldogs, No. 1 in Class D1, beat Class C2 No. 7 Overton 25-15, 25-15, and Class D2 No. 10 Loomis 25-15, 25-8 in Loomis.
“I thought we played pretty consistent. We didn’t make a whole lot of errors,” Pleasanton coach Shane Nordby said.
Pleasanton (3-0) survived a rally by the Wolves in the second part of the first set and held off Overton with strong finishes in each set. The Bulldogs’ only struggles came in the first set against Overton when they had six service errors.
“Our serving was a little bit suspect ... but we managed to pull things together and play a little bit better the second half of that set,” Nordby said.
In the win over Overton, Katy Lindner smashed 10 kills while Chelsea Fisher had seven. Lindner and Kaci Pierce had two ace serves.
Lindner had nine kills, two ace serves and a block against Loomis, while Pierce had four ace serves.
“It was a good night for us. We went in expecting pretty good competition and we definitely got that. Both Loomis and Overton played well but we stepped up,” Nordby said. “I felt like I got the competitive side of our girls coming out. They played well the entire night.”
In the third match, Overton defeated Loomis 25-11, 25-8.
“We showed up and played strong against Loomis,” Overton coach Haley Ryan said. “We had a great serving night keeping our serves to 98% as a team. We played a consistent game and didn’t let up.”
For the Eagles (5-1), Haley Fleischman had nine kills and JoLee Ryan had three ace serves against Loomis. Against Pleasanton, Fleischman had five kills.
“We were a couple players short tonight so we had mixture of underclassman and seniors. We could have improved on our hitting efficiency and the consistency of our game. Pleasanton is a great team and it’s fun to see teams like this. It helps us learn where we still have room to improve. We look forward to seeing them again,” Ryan said.
Samantha Schemper led Loomis (3-3) against Overton with five kills and a block. Loomis was limited to eight kills against Pleasanton.
In other matches around the Hub Territory:
Minden’s Sloane Beck had seven kills and Maylee Kamery had six kills in the Whippets’ 25-16, 25-19 win over Holdrege. Kamery had 10 kills to lead the Whippets in a 24-26, 25-17, 25-15 loss to Lexington.
Wilcox-Hildreth’s Natalie Billington had nine kills in the Falcons 25-17, 25-22 loss to Hi-Line.
Elm Creek scored 37 kills in a 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17 win over Axtell. Ashley Brown set the pace with 14 kills while Maci McCarter and Avery Sindt had seven each and Haley Stone had six. The Buffs also had 13 ace serves including three each by Brown and Samantha Knapp. McCarter and Stone each had three blocks.
Lexie Eckhoff led Axtell against Elm Creek with 13 kills and seven blocks. Jesse Bertrand had three ace serves.
Bertrand’s Anna Pelton had seven kills in nine attacks to lead the Vikings to a 25-16, 25-22 win over Cambridge. Jordan Hilmer added three ace serves.
Johanna Ford scored 18 kills to lead Bertrand to a 21-25, 25-23, 25-17 win over Alma.
@HubSports_Buck
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!