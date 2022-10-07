Thursday's Hub Territory Volleyball Highlights

Kearney Catholic split a pair of matches on the first day of Centennial Conference Tournament play. The Stars first defeated Lincoln Christian 25-18, 25-14, but lost to undefeated Lincoln Lutheran 25-15, 25-21. Payton Dzingle led the Stars with 10 kills in the win over Lincoln Christian. In the loss to Lincoln Lutheran, KCHS was held to 20 kills, seven by Payton Dzingle.

S-E-M 3, Alma 0: S-E-M defeated Alma 25-21, 25-15, 25-17 to move its record to 18-4. The Mustangs now have 13 straight wins.

Wilcox-Hildreth 3, Kenesaw 0: Emma Donley scored 11 kills to help Wilcox-Hildreth come away with a hard-fought 25-23, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23 win over Kenesaw. Madison Bunger added nine kills to the Falcons’ total while Sarah Jensen and Katelyn Bunger contributed seven each. Jensen and Katelyn Bunger also had four ace serves.

Overton 2, Loomis 0: Natalie Wood hit Loomis with 10 kills to lead Overton to a 25-12, 25-19 win over Loomis. JoLee Ryan added eight kills and Daisy Ryan had seven for the Eagles (22-3). Sadie Maloley and Autumn Holt each had five kills for Loomis.

Overton 2, Ansley/Litchfield 0: Natalie Wood had 13 kills and a pair of ace serves to lead Overton to a 25-12, 30-28 win over Ansley/Litchfield. JoLee Ryan added 10 kills and two ace blocks.

Ansley/Litchfield 2, Loomis 1: Kaylee Rohde ripped the Loomis defense for 11 kills and three ace serves as Ansley/Litchfield defeated Loomis 25-23, 19-25, 25-18. Katherine Paitz also had three aces for the Spartans. Saie Maloley and Autumn Holt led the Wolves with nine and seven kills respectively.

Elm Creek 3, Gibbon 1: Elm Creek outlasted Gibbon 25-16, 25-16, 25-27, 25-16 to as sophomore Halle Knapp had13 kills, two blocks and one serving ace. Denise Hunt also added on an additional nine kills and both Jayda Schroeder and Ashley Bauer had eight.

Minden 2, Broken Bow 0: Mattie Kamery had 11 kills and four ace serves as Minden swept Broken Bow 25-4, 25-21 in a triangular at Minden.

Minden 2, Ogallala 0: Mattie Kamery led Minden in a 25-10, 25-18 win over Ogallala with a team-high 10 kills and a team-high 13 assists.