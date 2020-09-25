Thursday's Hub Territory Volleyball Highlights

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

-- Lexie Eckhoff had six kills and two blocks and Jacey Smidt had five kills and a block in Axtell’s 25-18, 25-13 win over Southern Valley. Jesse Bertrand and Audrey Nelson contributed three ace serves apiece.

Eckhoff had seven kills in the Wildcats’ 25-16, 25-17 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.

-- Wilcox-Hildreth’s Sarah Jensen had eight kills and two blocks and Natalie Billington had seven kills in the Falcons’ 25-17, 25-21 win over Southern Valley. Emma Donley and McKinley Ritner had three aces.

-- Minden’s Sarah Hultquist had six kills and five blocks in the Whippets’ four-set loss to Gothenburg, 25-21, 25-9, 25-27, 25-13.

Freshman Mikah O’Neill had 14 kills and junior Audrey Reiter had 13 kills to lead S-E-M to a 21-25, 28-26, 25-18 win over Elm Creek. O’Neill also had four blocks. Aubree Claflin and Emily Garrelts had four ace serves apiece for the Mustangs. Ashley Brown tallied 15 kills for Elm Creek.

-- Brown had 12 kills and two ace serves in a 25-14, 25-22 win over Loomis. Hanna Stewart had five kills for the Wolves.