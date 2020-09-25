Thursday's Hub Territory Volleyball Highlights

-- Lexie Eckhoff had six kills and two blocks and Jacey Smidt had five kills and a block in Axtell’s 25-18, 25-13 win over Southern Valley. Jesse Bertrand and Audrey Nelson contributed three ace serves apiece.
Eckhoff had seven kills in the Wildcats’ 25-16, 25-17 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
-- Wilcox-Hildreth’s Sarah Jensen had eight kills and two blocks and Natalie Billington had seven kills in the Falcons’ 25-17, 25-21 win over Southern Valley. Emma Donley and McKinley Ritner had three aces.
-- Minden’s Sarah Hultquist had six kills and five blocks in the Whippets’ four-set loss to Gothenburg, 25-21, 25-9, 25-27, 25-13.
Freshman Mikah O’Neill had 14 kills and junior Audrey Reiter had 13 kills to lead S-E-M to a 21-25, 28-26, 25-18 win over Elm Creek. O’Neill also had four blocks. Aubree Claflin and Emily Garrelts had four ace serves apiece for the Mustangs. Ashley Brown tallied 15 kills for Elm Creek.
-- Brown had 12 kills and two ace serves in a 25-14, 25-22 win over Loomis. Hanna Stewart had five kills for the Wolves.
-- Samantha Schemper pounded 11 kills and served for two aces to lead Loomis to a 25-22, 25-22 win over S-E-M. Stewart and Jersie Hermanson had three ace serves apiece. O’Neill had 10 kills and a block for the Mustangs.
-- Rachel Ecklund had 10 kills, an ace serve and a block to lead Overton to a 25-21, 25-12 win over Hi-Line. Anna Brennan had five blocks, an ace serve and 13 set assists. Haley Fleischman added seven kills and six blocks.
-- In Overton’s 25-23, 25-18 win over Amherst, Fleischman had 13 kills, two ace serves and three blocks. Ecklund had 12 kills. For Amherst, Hannah Herrick and Tenley Hadwiger had six kills each. Herrick also had three blocks and Rylee McCurdy had two ace serves.
-- In Amherst’s 25-23, 25-14 win over Hi-Line, Jaelyn Potts had eight kills while Hadwiger and Herrick had six each. Potts also had two blocks.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!