Thursday Roundup: KHS softball team sweeps doubleheader with Pius

LINCOLN — The Kearney High softball team opened the season with a pair of victories at Lincoln Pius X.
The Bearcats rallied to win the first game, 9-6, hitting a pair of home runs in the seventh inning to break a 6-6 tie. Marisa Chamberlin’s solo homer gave the Bearcats the lead and after a double by Bella Molina, Ella Kruger crushed a two-run homer to extend the lead.
Chamberlin went 3 for 3 while Kugler was 2 for 4 with four RBIs.
Haley Becker, who was the starting pitcher, delivered a two-run home run in the third inning
Lincoln Pius X scored three runs in the sixth to tie the game before Kearney scored three in the seventh.
The offense kept rolling in the second game with four-run rallies in the first and third innings en route to a 15-4 victory.
Chamberlin and Molina tagged home runs while Becker tripled. Molina and Kyan Nickel had three RBIs apiece.
Chamberlin pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing three hits and striking out three.
Stars shut out Ord
ORD — Kearney Catholic’s Bralen Biddlecome pitched a two-hit shutout as the Stars rolled to a 12-2 win over Ord in their season opener.
Biddlecome struck out eight in the game that went four innings.
At the plate, Liv Nore was 4 for 4 with two doubles, scored three runs and drove in two. Payton Schirmer connected for a triple.
KHS golfers win triangular
GRAND ISLAND — Bunching their scores between 43 and 46, the Kearney High girls golf team won their season-opening triangular at Grand Island’s Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.
Kearney finished with a 179 team score while Columbus shot 182. Grand Island posted a 218.
Senior Eve Edwards led the Kearney effort with a 43. Hannah Lydiatt and Alexa Mahalek added 45s and Betsey Lewis and Sidney Peterson posted 46s.
Columbus’ Jacey Hughes was the medalist with a 40.
“It’s a good start. Obviously, we’re happy to beat both of those teams,” KHS coach J.D. Carson said. “We still have things we know we can work on and we think we can shoot better than that but it’s always good after six or seven months of no competition to get back out and get a feel for it and have a positive result.”
Kearney is back in action Monday when they host Holdrege for a dual meet at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!