Three starters return from Ravenna team that went 19-7

The Ravenna girls got close enough last year they could taste the joy of the state tournament.

Unfortunately, a 47-40 loss to Lourdes Central Catholic in the district final kept them home. But the goal of state hangs on their minds this year.

“We bring back three key starters that have been playing a lot the last two years. That should allow us to be pretty competitive this year,” coach Noah Maulsby said. “We have some other girls that have some experience that need to fill bigger roles for us with the loss of some post play and leadership from the previous season.”

Back from last year’s 19-7 team are 5-4 junior guard Morgyn Fiddelke, 5-7 junior guard Tori Sklenar and 5-8 junior guard Kennedy Hurt. Together, they averaged more than 26 points per game.

Other letter winners back are 5-10 junior post Claire Coulter and 5-7 junior post Aspyn Wick.

“I expect a strong group of juniors and our lone senior to become the leaders that will make us successful,” Maulsby said. “Some of things that we will focus on early is buying in defensively, pushing the ball and creating depth.